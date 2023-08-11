The IDF is still ready for war, but the harm to the air force from reservists who are quitting in protest of the judicial overhaul is continually getting more severe, according to air force chief Tomer Bar.

Although the IDF’s top levels would not agree with leaks indicating that the IDF readiness would finally cross a red line in September, the IDF would admit that it also cannot disqualify that possibility.

Mostly, the IDF currently would say that it is difficult to pinpoint whether the IDF’s readiness for war will drop in a substantial way in September, October, November, or somewhat later.

IDF concerned over war readiness in the following months

By the nature of August being a month when there are fewer air force drills and more pilots on vacation even in normal time periods, the IDF is certainly more concerned about what will happen when there are more drills starting in September.

In addition, the tone from the IDF continues to show a sense of degradation and deep concern about the future, even if not as specific as the leaks reported on Friday about a near-immediate deadline for losing readiness.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tours Israel's northern border with Lebanon on August 2, 2023 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

There are also different pieces of the air force that are harmed on different levels, with the capability to carry out airstrikes remaining strong, but with the air force training school taking significant hits.

Further, there are other areas where the military is also taking significant hits, such as in military intelligence, but where the impact will not reach the capability to fight a war, as much as it will impact how cutting-edge aspects of the IDF’s approach to war are in general. Different reservist age groups are also being damaged on different levels.

"The judicial coup is destroying Israel internally and emboldening external threats," protest organizers said in response to the Bar's comments.

Golani soldiers during their swearing in ceremony at the Western Wall. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

On the positive side, the IDF was very happy with its draft numbers for the last two weeks for the Golani brigade, tank brigades, and other land warfare units.

Top IDF officials are making an unusual amount of outreach to new recruits.