The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli universities place in Shanghai’s Ranking of the World’s top 100 universities

Haifa's Technion was ranked 4th among European technological universities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 02:46

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2023 02:52
A campus view of the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, on February 19, 2019. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
A campus view of the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, on February 19, 2019.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

The Weizmann Institute of Science ranked 68th, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem ranked 86th and Israel’s Technion University in Haifa ranked 78th in Shanghai’s Ranking of the World’s Top 100 Universities. The list was published on August 15.

The Technion had previously been ranked 83rd in 2022 and 94th in 2021, showing the university’s increasing global standing as a world-renowned institute of education.

Adding to the occasion, the Technion was ranked as 4th among European technological universities.  The achievement occurred on the centenary anniversary of the Technion’s establishment, adding a unique meaning to the achievement.

"The presence of three Israeli academic institutions within the world's top 100 universities is a testament to the excellence of Israeli academia and science. This achievement fills us with pride," Prof. Uri Sivan, the President of the Technion, said in a press release on August 15. “By addressing the grand challenges of the 21st century, the Technion will continue to pursue its historic role in driving the State of Israel and the world at large towards prosperity and well-being."

In the release, Sivan also praised the Technion’s research capabilities and achievements.  

THE HEBREW University of Jerusalem: While nine Israeli universities appear on this year’s Global 2000 list, six institutions, including The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, declined in international standing. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) THE HEBREW University of Jerusalem: While nine Israeli universities appear on this year’s Global 2000 list, six institutions, including The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, declined in international standing. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

On what criteria were the universities ranked?

The Academic Ranking of World Universities is the body responsible for quantifying the list of the Shanghai Ranking. The group has been ranking universities since 2003.

In total, over 2500 universities are evaluated, but only the top 1000 are published in the ranking.

The universities are ranked based on the number of Nobel Laureates, Fields Medalists that they have produced, alongside how often research articles they produce are cited. Universities that are frequently published in Science Citation Index-Expanded (SCIE) and Social Science Citation Index (SSCI) are also considered for the ranking.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by