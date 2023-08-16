The Weizmann Institute of Science ranked 68th, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem ranked 86th and Israel’s Technion University in Haifa ranked 78th in Shanghai’s Ranking of the World’s Top 100 Universities. The list was published on August 15.

The Technion had previously been ranked 83rd in 2022 and 94th in 2021, showing the university’s increasing global standing as a world-renowned institute of education.

Adding to the occasion, the Technion was ranked as 4th among European technological universities. The achievement occurred on the centenary anniversary of the Technion’s establishment, adding a unique meaning to the achievement.

"The presence of three Israeli academic institutions within the world's top 100 universities is a testament to the excellence of Israeli academia and science. This achievement fills us with pride," Prof. Uri Sivan, the President of the Technion, said in a press release on August 15. “By addressing the grand challenges of the 21st century, the Technion will continue to pursue its historic role in driving the State of Israel and the world at large towards prosperity and well-being."

In the release, Sivan also praised the Technion’s research capabilities and achievements.

THE HEBREW University of Jerusalem: While nine Israeli universities appear on this year’s Global 2000 list, six institutions, including The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, declined in international standing. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

On what criteria were the universities ranked?

The Academic Ranking of World Universities is the body responsible for quantifying the list of the Shanghai Ranking. The group has been ranking universities since 2003.

In total, over 2500 universities are evaluated, but only the top 1000 are published in the ranking.

The universities are ranked based on the number of Nobel Laureates, Fields Medalists that they have produced, alongside how often research articles they produce are cited. Universities that are frequently published in Science Citation Index-Expanded (SCIE) and Social Science Citation Index (SSCI) are also considered for the ranking.