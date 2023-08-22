The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Anti-reform protest HQ expands fight to 225 ‘dictatorial’ laws

The protest HQ claimed that there were 84 laws that would ruin the legal system, 53 that harmed human rights, 37 religious laws, 30 that damaged election rules, and another 21 against free speech.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 18:46
MK Simcha Rothman with Justice Minister Yariv Levin seen during a discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 22, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Simcha Rothman with Justice Minister Yariv Levin seen during a discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 22, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The leading anti-judicial reform protest umbrella group, Hofshei B’Artzenu, has expanded its campaign against the government’s legislative agenda with a list of 225 different bills on the Knesset’s docket, the group announced on their a new website providing details on the proposed laws.

Hofshei B’Artzenu, which serves as a protests headquarters providing logistical, financial, and organizational support to hundreds of smaller anti-reform groups, had called for the weekly protest this past Saturday to be against all of the “messianic dictatorship laws.”

The protest HQ claimed that there were 84 laws that would ruin the legal system, 53 that harmed human rights, 37 religious laws, 30 that damaged election rules, and another 21 against freedom of speech. These laws allegedly impact women, new immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, children and youth, Arabs, and secular and traditional Jews.

Why are these the most dangerous proposed laws?

Hofshei B’Artzenu announced its new website on Sunday, which provided a list of the 225 laws it deemed the “most dangerous laws,” with an explanation and status update for each item of legislation.

The list includes the judicial reform bills that limited judicial review and that proposed to change the composition and rules of the Judicial Selection Committee. Both laws were frozen in March by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to mass protests that brought the country to a standstill.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich confer at a cabinet meeting. (credit: Amit Shabi/Flash 90) PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich confer at a cabinet meeting. (credit: Amit Shabi/Flash 90)

Most of the other laws listed as dictatorial related to matters not explicitly touched on by Justice Minister Yariv Levin when he presented the judicial reform plan on January 4.

One bill listed proposed to enshrine Torah study as equivalent to military service, but the Likud had said in late July that the law was not on the agenda.

“One of the most dangerous bills submitted by the members of the coalition was designed to allow the rabbinical courts to discuss civil and economic disputes as arbitrators, and not only in divorce and family matters. This means giving enormous additional power to the rabbinical courts, which are bound by the laws of Halacha and give clear priority to men over women,” Hofshei B’Artzenu wrote on Facebook on Monday. “This is just one of the 225 bills submitted by the destruction government with the aim of crushing Israeli democracy. This is what we are fighting for!”

Pro-reform politicians such as Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman have in the past argued that the anti-reform protests were not simply motivated by opposition to the legal overhaul but rather by the lost elections, and that they seek to impede the coalition’s governance. 



Related Tags
law
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by