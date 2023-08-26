The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel sees brief respite from extreme heat as temperatures drop

On Sunday, temperatures will drop to below average for the season, with a chance of rain in the north of the country.

By YOAV ETIEL/WALLA
Published: AUGUST 26, 2023 07:35
Israeli families enjoy the cool water of the Hidden Waterfall that flows into the Sea of Galilee, in Kfar Nahum, northern Israel, on August 17, 2023. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Israeli families enjoy the cool water of the Hidden Waterfall that flows into the Sea of Galilee, in Kfar Nahum, northern Israel, on August 17, 2023.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Israelis can expect to enjoy a brief respite from the extreme heat the country has experienced this summer, as the weather this Saturday will be clear to partly cloudy, and the temperatures are expected to be normal for the season.

While on Sunday, the weather is expected the remain the same, the temperatures are set to drop to below average for the season, and it will be partially cloudy across the country.

In addition, there is a chance of localized rain in the north of Israel and along the coastal plain.

In Jerusalem, temperatures throughout the day and night will range from 24-29°C, in Tel Aviv  it will be between 29-31°C, in Haifa it will be between 27-28°C, and in Kiryat Shmona residents and visitors can expect a low of 27°C and a high of 32°C.

Temperatures to drop in the south of the country as well

In the south of the country, Beersheba will experience lows of 26°C and highs of 33°C, and Eilat will reach a high of 38°C but will drop to 30°C during the night.



