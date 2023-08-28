The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Education Min. faces protests after curriculum includes judicial reform

Protest groups accused the Education Ministry of including anti-liberal content and promotion of judicial reform in educational curricula.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 21:09
Israeli protest against Education Minister Yoav Kisch outside a conference at Tel Aviv University, on August 28, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israeli protest against Education Minister Yoav Kisch outside a conference at Tel Aviv University, on August 28, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

After the Education Ministry introduced a lesson plan program that touched on the judicial reform debate on Friday, protest groups claimed on Monday that the government was promoting the reform as well as anti-LGBTQ values, the exclusion of women, and racism.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch canceled his attendance at an Education Ministry conference at Tel Aviv University, according to protest groups due to a rally of several hundred people at the entrance.

"The coup d’état is passing through education," a collection of NGOs under the banner of The Education Protest said in a statement on Monday, claiming that bias had been written into the new version of the civics textbooks.

Protests were scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday at Education Ministry events and Education Minister Yoav Kisch's house, ahead of the start of the school year on Friday.

Eleven groups, including the Movement for Quality Government in Israel and Building an Alternative, were part of the "emergency coalition" that claimed on the campaign's website that the education system was being "hijacked by anti-liberal extremists." The campaign accused the government of giving more funds to Jews than Arab children, overcrowding classes, silencing teachers, excluding women, and "rewriting the civics books and promoting the idea of ​​a regime coup."

Israeli protest against Education Minister Yoav Kisch outside a conference at Tel Aviv University, on August 28, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Israeli protest against Education Minister Yoav Kisch outside a conference at Tel Aviv University, on August 28, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The Student Protest was also present at the Tel Aviv University protest, a representative telling The Jerusalem Post that they sought to strengthen public education "in the face of the threat of LGBT-phobic content by [Noam MK] Avi Maoz, and the ethnocratic content of the Kohelet Forum, led by Minister Kisch, who seeks to weaken public education, transfer teachers to employment under personal contracts, and harm freedom of expression in the education system."

How are judicial reform, anti-liberal values being included in education?

On Friday, the Education Ministry published the lesson plan "Education for all opinions – learning to manage disputes," which was designed to address social divisions and disputes in Israeli society.

"The education system has a significant role in creating a connection and a common language between population groups in Israeli society," said Kisch. "The administrators of the system will receive additional tools to deal with conflicts for the new school year, which is about to begin, which will be dedicated to accepting different opinions, strengthening social cohesion, strengthening solidarity, and preventing social polarization."

The program includes lesson plans on judicial reform. A slideshow explains both sides of the judicial reform debate, and the key disputes of the legal overhaul, including the Judicial Selection Committee and the override clause. The lesson plan is for grades 10-12.

The Education Ministry defended the program on Sunday, arguing that it was written by a broad team of education professionals, without any involvement from the minister. The ministry said that the lesson plan would continue to evolve with conversations with teachers and principals.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by