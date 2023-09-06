Massive amounts of waste pulled from streams in Golan cleanup project

More than 150 tons of construction waste and garbage was collected from waterways throughout areas in and around the Golan and northern Israel, according to the Kinneret Drainage and Streams Authority.

Thanks to a departmental effort to clean up tributaries in the northern Golan region, large masses of waste were collected over a span of just 15 kilometers between several villages such as Majdal Shams and Ein Kaniya.

This cleanup project costs around 1.2 million shekels and was put in place to help with ecological preservation efforts. By cleaning this waste, more land could be used for use by citizens and tourists alike. Funding has been provided by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and was implemented by the Kinneret Drainage and Rivers Authority. They also received assistance from various local councils in the northern Golan.

Waste knows no boundaries

In addition to construction-related waste, pounds of waste left by travelers such as plastic bags, bottles, packaging, disposable utensils were collected with the assistance of tools such as excavators, built to remove large amounts of waste. All waste was transported to landfill sites, including one in Hebron.

Zvika Slutsky, CEO of the Kinneret Drainage and Streams Authority said: "With the success of the clean-up operation, we urge the traveling public to be careful to maintain the cleanliness achieved in the area, and to dispose of waste only in the designated places only, so that the beauty of nature can be preserved and enjoy a clean and well-kept environment, and protect the the delicacy between man and nature."

Clean up efforts of dried riverbeds in the Golan resulted in more than 100 tons of trash collection. (credit: OR BECKERMAN)

He added, "The restoration of the river is a complex and long process that does not end only with the cleaning work, but also requires the initiation of enforcement actions and information to the public to preserve the river and its environment over time."

The Kinneret Drainage and Streams Authority has engaged local students in an educational program, Shomari HaNachal, in conjunction with the Ministry of Environmental Protection in order to encourage them to take care of the streams near their homes. This is done though a series of educational programs such as tours, lectures, meetings with experts, researchers, environmental activists and more.