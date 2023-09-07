On Thursday National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Minister Israel Katz unveiled an ambitious plan to create a terrestrial and underwater energy infrastructure corridor connecting the Gulf countries, Israel, and Europe. “We are in advanced talks on this matter with the interest of the countries of the region,” he noted.

During a keynote address at the 10th Israel Conference on Infrastructure and Industry, the minister elaborated on the project, which would incorporate electric cables for green electricity transmission and a hydrogen pipeline, ushering in the future of sustainable energy. “The future belongs to hydrogen, hydrogen as green as possible,” Katz said.

He noted that the pipeline holds the potential to reshape the energy landscape in terms of energy, economy, and geopolitics alike.

As well, Katz emphasized the transformative impact of Israel's exploration and utilization of gas reserves over the past decade, propelling the country into a new era of economic growth.

He announced an increase in the budget for the Tamar reservoir in Egypt, highlighting its economic significance and positive implications for regional relations, and alluded to forthcoming decisions concerning the Leviathan reservoir, signaling its alignment with the production goals of the State of Israel.

Israel Katz attends the Special Committee for Oversight of the Israeli Citizens' Fund at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, July 4, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Growing field of green energy

"The ever-increasing revenues related to gas production are also an important and significant component," he affirmed.

The minister also highlighted the burgeoning field of green energy, with a specific focus on solar energy in Israel. Noting Israel's abundant sunlight and available space, Katz emphasized the importance of solar energy as a key driver of sustainability.