IDF soldiers clash with Palestinians who illegally entered Kafr Kassem

According to an IDF spokesperson, the soldiers entered the Israeli Arab town despite being instructed not to.

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 19:58

Updated: SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 20:00
IDF soldiers complete urban warfare training at the Israel National Urban Training Center in Tze’elim (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers complete urban warfare training at the Israel National Urban Training Center in Tze’elim
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF soldiers entered the city of Kafr Kassem on Saturday in pursuit of Palestinians who crossed into Israel from the West Bank illegally.

Upon the IDF's arrival in the city, they identified a number of suspects which led to a confrontation between the two groups. A preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects were found to have crossed the fence from the West Bank into Israeli territory.

During the confrontation, five civilians were injured in the confrontation, according to Palestinian reports.

Some reports claimed that IDF personnel acted in violation of the law when they operated in the area without any certification or training, and recklessly threw stun grenades.

Investigating the confrontation

During the investigation into the incident, Israeli forces confirmed that they had thrown a stun grenade at the suspects. An IDF spokesperson stated that "the entry of soldiers into Kafr Kassem was against instructions. The incident is being investigated and the conduct of the soldiers will be examined."

There were no Israeli casualties.

IDF troops operating across the West Bank on August 22, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)IDF troops operating across the West Bank on August 22, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

MK Ahmad Tibi condemned IDF's actions, stating that "Arab citizens are treated as enemies in this country."



