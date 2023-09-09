Israelis protest against judicial reform for the 36th week in a row

People across Israel are demonstrating for the 36th week in a row against the government's judicial reform.

The main demonstration began at Habima Square, ending on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv. It was led by student protesters, who stated that "the younger generation will stand as a wall to protect the rule of law from those who think they are above it." T

hose present at the Kaplan demonstrations include former Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin, Bar Association Chairman Amit Bechar, and singer Shalom Hanoch, Walla reported.

Protests also began at Kabri Junction in northern Israel at around 6 p.m. with hundreds of protesters at the scene.

Even more north was the protest in Tel Hai at the Kfar Giladi kibbutz, where more than 6 thousand demonstrators protested. The organizers of the march said that it was "the largest rally that has taken place north of Haifa since the establishment of the state. The people of Israel will never give up on democracy."

Demonstrations were also held in Beersheba, Rehovot, and Hertzliya.

A protester at a demonstration against the judicial reform on Kaplan Street on September 9, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Confronting government MKs

Protests on Kaplan Street are expected to end at the homes of government MKs Amir Ohana and Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Walla reported citing the protest organizations.

Earlier on Saturday, a man was arrested for placing a sign in front of Wasserlauf's home. Also on Saturday, left-wing activists demonstrated in front of Wasserlauf's home and shouted at him on his way to prayers at a synagogue near his residence.

"I will not be deterred by demonstrations and I abhor extremists who break the law," he said in response.

Shikma Bresler

One of the judicial reform protest leaders, Shikma Bresler, made controversial statements on Friday when she referred to government ministers as "Nazis." Since then, Bresler has been condemned by numerous political figures, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stated that "this scandalous statement is both an insult to the Holocaust and a wild incitement to the murder of government ministers and elected officials.

"The right to demonstrate is not a right to incite," he continued.

Noam Party leader MK Avi Maoz stated that "if anyone had any doubt as to who the people leading the left-wing protests are, then now, after the despicable statement of Shikma Bresler comparing Jews to Nazis, we understand that it is violent extremists who are ready to dismantle the army and the country into pieces to shut the mouths of the people who think differently from them.

"It is not a concern for democracy that motivates those protest leaders, but rather the dismantling of the Jewish state."