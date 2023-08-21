Bar association opens ethics probe into MQG head Eliad Shraga

The Israel Bar Association's Tel Aviv district ethics committee opened on Monday an investigation into Dr. Eliad Shraga, the head of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, in response to Israeli media reports that the lawyer charged excessive fees in the handling of the estate of a disabled IDF soldier.

Channel 12 made the claim online Monday ahead of its full report later that night. The sister of the disabled soldier had reportedly claimed that Shraga had charged them NIS 1.5 million for services, which her attorney said was unusual in scope.

While the report described her as a simple woman being taken advantage of by one of Israel's top lawyers, Shraga's private firm said that she lived in a luxury villa in north Tel Aviv and had won millions of shekels thanks to the office's years of work.

"This is a client who received legal services and legal representation from the office in countless procedures, and hundreds of hours of work, for six years in a row, without paying a single penny in fees and who, after we won a verdict that yielded her millions of shekels, tried to evade paying the fees she committed to in an agreement," Shraga's law firm said in response to the allegations.

Suspicious timing

The law firm also said that the timing of the allegations was suspect given the approach of the High Court of Justice reasonableness standard law hearing on September 12. The historic hearing on the first legislation of the judicial reform to pass will see 15 justices hear arguments for striking down the law, which passed on July 24.

"The timing of the publication is not surprising, given its proximity to the precedent-setting and historic Supreme Court hearing on the reasonableness standard, which is being led by Adv. Dr. Eliad Shraga in his role as chairman of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel," said Shraga's law firm.