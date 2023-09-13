Smotrich 'seething' after Israel approves transfer of 1,500 rifles to PA

The recent transfer of at least 1,500 rifles and a number of armored vehicles from the US to the Palestinian Authority's security forces was approved by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), supervised by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Army Radio reported on Wednesday.

The weapons were transferred recently from US Army bases in Jordan to the PA through the Allenby crossing. The PA also recently received armored vehicles from the US, according to Palestinian reports.

According to the Army Radio report, Israel approved the weapons transfer on the condition that they only be used for anti-terrorist group operations and only be given to the PA's general security, counterintelligence, and police forces.

The approval for the transfer was given after the summits in Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh earlier this year.

Additional steps to help the PA are being considered as well, Israeli defense officials told Army Radio. Palestinian police officers keep guard ahead of the visit of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in Jenin in the West Bank July 12, 2023. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

COGAT denied the reports on Wednesday morning, stating that "no weapons were transferred to the Palestinian Authority during the past year."

The Defense Ministry called the reports a "misrepresentation," stating "Since Defense Minister Yoav Gallant took office, the transfer of lethal weapons to the Palestinian Authority has not been approved. Any attempt to present things in a different way is false and a diversion from the truth."

COGAT and the Defense Ministry did not deny the reports that armored vehicles were transferred to the PA.

Smotrich 'seething with rage' after approval

Sources close to the finance minister said that Smotrich was not aware of the approval and is "seething with rage."

According to the sources, the move is part of steps by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a unity government with former defense minister Benny Gantz. Smotrich is set to hold an urgent consultation later on Wednesday.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed outrage at the reports, demanding that Netanyahu deny the reports. "If you intend to strive for an Oslo 2 government, please inform your ministers and the public and we will act accordingly," warned Ben-Gvir.

Religious Zionist MK Zvi Succot called the report "absolutely terrible."

"If this is true, I don't know how to live with it in any way. We didn't come to play," said Succot.

National Unity Party MK Matan Kahana responded to the report on Wednesday, stating "after Smotrich threatened to tear apart the Palestinian Authority, it turns out that his government acted quickly to arm it with advanced weapons and equip it with armored vehicles.

Tuvia Smotrich, the brother of the finance minister, expressed outrage at the approval, calling for the dissolution of the government and new elections.

"If this is really true, and if the dissolution of the government and going to five more election campaigns will stop this madness - then I am not interested in legal reform or that the other options are even worse," wrote Tuvia on "Disband the government. I am one of those who voted for it, and there are things I am not willing to be a part of!"