Israel may see rain as summer comes to an end - meteorological service

Light rains may hit Israel on Wednesday amid cooling temperatures as the summer season comes to a close, according to the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS).

Temperatures are expected to slightly drop, especially inland and in the mountains, with there being a chance of rainfall in the North.

Israel and rain in late summer

This isn't the first time this summer that Israel has experienced rainfall. Just last Wednesday, there was continuous rainfall for several hours in the Gush Dan area in the morning and in the northwestern Negev towards midday, with rain clouds developing over northeastern Israel, the southern Dead Sea area, and the northern Arava as well.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service's climate services head Amos Porat, said rainfall was attributed to the remnants of Storm Daniel, which flooded parts of Greece and Libya. A destroyed car sits on top of a pile of rubble, following fatal floods in Derna, Libya, September 17, 2023REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

The runoff from the storm eventually reached Israel but, by the time it had, had lost strength.