Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets with Emirati Foreign Minister in NYC

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with his counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, late on Wednesday in New York.

Their meeting marked three years of cooperation and partnership between Israel and the UAE since relations between the two countries were formally established with the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020.

The two ministers discussed regional security and the promotion of economic projects through bilateral and international cooperation.

"In the 3 years since the signing of the Abraham Accords, the relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates are growing and deepening to new achievements and are a model for peace that promotes prosperity and regional stability,” said Cohen.

“We have signed more than 40 agreements with the United Arab Emirates and we continue to expand relations and reach peaks in tourism, trade, and joint regional projects. The free trade agreement will lead to the doubling of trade volumes and the creation of ties between companies in the two countries.” FOREIGN MINISTER Eli Cohen sits next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in July. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Growing friendship between Israel and the UAE

The ministers also discussed the achievements that the Abraham Accords have led to in the last three years in fields such as tourism, economy, and trade, and addressed other fields that the countries hope to promote.

The Emirati Foreign Minister said that he looks forward to meeting Minister Cohen in Dubai as part of the COP at the end of November.

He favorably noted the broad participation of Israelis in the event, which testifies to the good relations between the two countries and the importance that Israel and the Emirates have devoted to the climate issue.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen invited his counterpart to visit Israel as soon as possible.