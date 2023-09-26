Man sentenced to 6.5 years prison for rape of girl in coronavirus hotel

Yarin Sharaf was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for the rape of a 13-year-old girl during quarantine in a coronavirus hotel in 2021, the Tel Aviv District Court ruled on Tuesday.

The then-21-year-old rapist will also be required to pay NIS 30,000 in compensation to the girl he met when they both contracted COVID-19 and were sent by the government to the Tel Aviv facility.

Sharaf looked up the girl on TikTok after meeting her at the hotel, and began to aggressively proposition her, despite her repeatedly rejecting him and her misgivings about the age gap. He pressured and manipulated her into meeting him several times, which included plying her with alcohol.

The rapist was eventually allowed to enter her room to talk, where he touched her inappropriately. When she refused his demands to perform oral sex he slapped her. She ejected him from the room, but later allowed him back in to talk. He stripped her of clothes and raped her while holding her by her neck. Tel Aviv District Court. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The girl was estranged from her family, and had been at a boarding school until her infection with coronavirus. Sharaf had a troubled past as a youth, and was involved in crime and drugs. He expressed remorse for the crime, but the prosecution noted that the extreme age difference and physical abuse could not be ignored. The girl, who was isolated without family and ill during the assault, later suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.