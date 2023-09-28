Hot and dry weather, with some rain, expected over Sukkot

After several days in which fine weather prevailed with temperatures standard for the season, it seems that the upcoming Sukkot holiday is expected to be hotter than usual.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to clear, with a slight increase in temperatures. Strong northerly winds are expected starting in the afternoon.

It will be hotter than usual for the season in most areas of the country.

On Friday, temperatures will rise slightly again. It will be hotter than usual and conditions are supposed to escalate into a hot and dry heat wave, known in Hebrew as Sharav.

Saturday will be mostly clear with a slight drop in temperatures, but it will still be hotter than usual. Weather Map, Sukkot 2023 (credit: Israel Meteorological Service)

The following week

Sunday will be partly cloudy and will see a significant drop in temperatures, which is expected to be noticeable. In the afternoon there may be local rain, mostly light, and mainly in the north and center of the country.