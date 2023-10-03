Afghan resistance leader wants Israel's help in fighting the Taliban

The leader of the National Resistance Front in Afghanistan, the primary group fighting the Taliban in the country, said that he would be willing to work with Israel in a regional peace initiative according to an exclusive Tuesday interview with Maariv.

He has said he would be willing to accept aid and support from the Jewish state.

"We need help from any party that wants to support us, including Israel. I think we should all act together for the advancement of humanity in the face of darkness, terrorism and ignorance,” said Ahmed Massoud, the head of the National Resistance Front.

Massoud, who succeeded his father after studying at elite universities and the famous Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in England, came to gather support in Europe for the resistance forces he led and to promote his book ‘Our Freedom’.

Massoud has claimed he does not want to be the president himself and that a democratic government will be established which will then decide on its official international relations and its participation in regional development programs with Israel. Afghan Chairman of National Front Ahmed Zia Massoud (left) a news conference after talks between U.S. members of Congress and Northern Alliance representatives in Berlin January 9, 2012. (credit: REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz)

Conflict harms us all

"But I believe that it will be necessary to overcome the conflicts of the past and live together in peace. We live, unfortunately, in a connected world.

Conflicts like those in Palestine and Israel and in other places like Africa, Yemen and Afghanistan itself - will harm us all. There is a need for solutions and dialogue. Peace is the goal and it needs to begin from us".