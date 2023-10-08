JGive opens emergency aid fund for online donations to war victims

JGive, a non-profit social impact organization, has opened the National Emergency Aid Fund to provide assistance to the victims of the recent attacks and their families.

All donations collected will be distributed to charities that offer relief services, welfare, equipment, food, and other necessities to the victims of the war.

The funds will be distributed through a public committee headed by Eliezer Shkedi and Natan Sharansky. The charities operating in the relevant sectors are intimately familiar with the challenges involved and have the tools to act appropriately.

"We are in the midst of a crisis the likes of which we have not yet known in Israel," says Ori Ben-Shlomo, founder and CEO of JGive.

“This is the time for all Israeli society to mobilize for the sake of the residents of the South. From the moment we opened the National Emergency Aid Fund for the victims of the war, thousands of donors have already contributed close to NIS 2 million. The people of Israel are mobilizing on behalf of the families who have already begun to pay the heavy mental and economic price of this difficult war.

“The funds that have already been collected will be distributed by the charities who have partnered with us to get the funds to where they are needed most. These charities know the challenges and the terrain, so they are in a position to help. Supporting them is the best way we know to influence, even a little, the lives of many in these difficult times.

Where to give?

"We call on all citizens of the State of Israel to join us and support the residents of the South. In the coming days, we will continue to update on the status of these efforts. Together, we will overcome, and together we will win."

Donations may be given at this link:

https://www.jgive.com/new/en/usd/donation-targets/110048

Other organizations that are raising funds to help different facets of the war effort among the population include the Koby Mandell Foundation (kobymandell.org/donate), which opened a hotline staffed by therapists and is assembling a group of families and volunteers to visit the hundreds of newly bereaved families United Hatzalah (https://israelrescue.org/), the Reut Sderot Association (https://en.reut-sderot.org.il), the Lone Soldier Center In Memory Of Michael Levin (https://lonesoldiercenter.com/) and the Michael Levin Base (https://themichaellevinbase.org/).

Ezrat Chaim, which works with high-functioning young adults with mental health issues (ezratchaim.org), is raising funds to help care for its residents who face mental health challenges all year and have added challenges and greater needs during the war.

Alei Siach (aleisiach.org), an organization that provides housing and programs to the developmentally disabled, has also embarked on a fund-raising campaign to add more staff and programming, as many residents cannot be sent back to their families during the war.