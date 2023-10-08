Israel asks civilians for help in identifying missing persons

Israel is asking families who have loved ones missing to aid the effort to identify them, a joint announcement from the Home Front Command and Israel Police announced late on Saturday evening.

Friends and family members of the missing, believed to be upwards of 700 people, have banded together in order to help people locate their loved ones. Images of missing people in Israel have been spread across social media as well.

Lee Yaron, the Climate Crisis Correspondent, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that “Doron and her two young daughters, Raz and Aviv (4.5 and 2.5 years old) [were] cruelly kidnapped by Hamas.” A photo of the mother and young girls is attached to the post. The Haaretz correspondent went on to mention a few others who are abducted or missing.

Doron and her two young daughters, Raz and Aviv (4.5 and 2.5 years old), cruelly kidnapped by Hamas. Noa, who was enjoying a party with her partner, also abducted. Ivonne and Antonio, parents of a 6 and a 4-year-old, are still missing.750 Israelis are missing, unofficially. pic.twitter.com/wH7TYLLOaZ — Lee Yaron (@lee_yaron) October 7, 2023

Social media used as a tool for identifying the missing

With every passing moment that Israelis fail to hear from their loved ones, people grow more anxious to find answers. Facebook posts in groups and on personal pages have people turning to any avenue possible to find those missing.

Civilians created an Instagram account called Weareoneisrael dedicated to finding those missing. Many were attendants of the nature festival in Be'eri while others are believed to be held hostage.

Facebook groups had members compiling lists for others to cross-reference. On Saturday in Israel, some felt like everyone in the country had a connection to the missing.

The Kiryat Airport has transformed into an assistance center for locating the missing with the assistance of the Home Front Command. Israeli media reported that emotion flowed through the center as some appeared optimistic while others appeared to be in despair.

People arrived at the center holding items with DNA samples like toothbrushes and other identifying objects.

Parents of the missing prayed for answers, fearing that they may not get the news they want. Parents of those missing cited receiving messages earlier in the day, pointing out the clear presence of terrorists shooting at attendees of the nature festival.

Home Front Command added, "It is very important for us to provide as much personal information as possible about the missing. You can reach us - we are available at 4 HaNegev Street (in Kiryat Airport - RR). We are ready to welcome all families here and come with as much information and details as possible. If possible - with personal belongings that we can check with DNA tests."