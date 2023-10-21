Elite Israeli soldier rescues tree owl from Kfar Aza wreckage

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority took to Facebook on Wednesday to tell the story of a soldier of the elite Nahal Reconnaissance Brigade who, whilst taking part in the cleanup efforts in the Kibbutz, saw an injured adult tree owl walking along the ground.

Upon inspecting it, they said, he noticed that its wing was damaged and it was unable to fly.

The soldier, Yotam Gilad Hefer, carefully collected it inside a cardboard box with special breathing holes.

Hefer kept the owl and cared for it until it was picked up by the ‘Haibulance’ the ambulance for rescuing injured wild animals who took it to the animal hospital at the safari.

Meant to be

As if it was meant to be, Hefer pointed out how the Reconnaissance Brigade’s emblem is an owl, so it was fitting that he should be the one to find and rescue the bird. Owl emblem of the Nahal Reconnaissance Brigade (credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

”We wish the owl much success on his way to rehabilitation as well as Yotem and the members of his unit in the continuation of their amazing work,” the Authority wrote in their Facebook post.