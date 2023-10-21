On Saturday night, families of the kidnapped and missing Israelis initiated a nationwide campaign. They called upon Israeli citizens to illuminate their balconies at 8:00 p.m. for 5 minutes in solidarity and support for their loved ones.

Representatives from all these families convened at the headquarters in Tel Aviv, which was established to represent their collective efforts. The “Turn on the Light” campaign was conducted in collaboration with numerous organizations across Israel, including the Knesset, local municipalities, shopping malls, stadiums, theaters, and many more.

Major Israeli companies take part

El Al flights participated by activating special screens on all their 8:00 p.m. flights that Saturday. In Tel Aviv, the organizers also set a table, with seats for all of those who have been kidnapped by Hamas.

As a central component of this initiative, the campaign organizers urged Israeli citizens to step out onto their balconies, switch on the lights, and sing "Hatikvah" (The Hope, Israel's national anthem), showcasing their unity with the families yearning for the return of their kidnapped and missing members.

Joining hands with the grieving families, the Israel Electric Corporation highlighted the nation's unity. Power station smoke stacks throughout Israel were painted in blue and white, prominently displaying the message "Shining the Light." An empty Shabbat table laid for those taken hostage by Hamas, October 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Their social media post echoed the sentiment: “We all hope for the swift return of the kidnapped and missing to their homes.” The families asked for the public to share the photos and videos on social media with the following hashtag: #BringThemHomeNow.