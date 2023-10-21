Did Shaun King help get American-Israeli hostages released from Gaza?

Shaun King, an anti-Israel social media activist with a large online following, has claimed that he aided in the release of two US citizens that were kidnapped by Hamas.

Judith and Natalie Raanan, who are citizens of both the United States and Israel, were released by Hamas yesterday evening after being abducted on October 7 and held in Gaza.

Hamas put out a statement on its Telegram channel ahead of the release:

"In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless," Hamas wrote. Judith (left) and Natalie Raanan (credit: screenshot)

King’s claims on the released hostages

Shortly after the pair were released, King posted on Instagram a photo on Natalie that was captioned with:

“Hamas has just freed the teenager Natalie Raanan and her mother. I’m grateful. As I said last week, Natalie and her family have been supporters of mine and protested police violence in America alongside us. I am also thankful for the Qatari government for helping to negotiate this. Dozens of us worked frantically behind the scenes to help make this possible. I spoke to Natalie’s family this afternoon and they are anxiously awaiting more updates."

On X, King shared an alleged "STATEMENT from Ben Raanan, brother of Natalie Raanan, the young hostage that was freed by Hamas. Ben, a longtime supporter of mine, was the American spokesperson for the family and first reached out to me for help on October 9th. Followed by a THREAD of receipts/records." A community note added to the post said that the Raanan family confirmed that they do not know King. Advertisement

STATEMENT from Ben Raanan, brother of Natalie Raanan, the young hostage that was freed by Hamas. Ben, a longtime supporter of mine, was the American spokesperson for the family and first reached out to me for help on October 9th. Followed by a THREAD of receipts/records. pic.twitter.com/BL4kRlewYD — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 21, 2023

"Here is where Ben Raanan, the older brother of Natalie Raanan, first reached out to me for help finding and rescuing his sister. This was in the afternoon of October 9th. We spoke and texted and messaged 100+ times after this. I’ll provide those texts here. Ask him directly."

Here is where Ben Raanan, the older brother of Natalie Raanan, first reached out to me for help finding and rescuing his sister.This was in the afternoon of October 9th. We spoke and texted and messaged 100+ times after this.I’ll provide those texts here.Ask him directly. pic.twitter.com/cxPRkCpc5y — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 21, 2023

King also claimed that "In a phone conversation I just had with the family of Natalie Raanan, they relayed to me that because I was involved with her release that Israeli’s pressured them to distance themselves from me. They also relayed that they do not feel safe in Israel right now as a result."

In a phone conversation I just had with the family of Natalie Raanan, they relayed to me that because I was involved with her release that Israeli’s pressured them to distance themselves from me. They also relayed that they do not feel safe in Israel right now as a result. — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 21, 2023

On October 10, 10 days before the two were released, King wrote on Instagram:

“ This is Natalie Raanan. She’s a teenager and is believed to have been taken hostage near Gaza border this weekend. She’s an American citizen and just graduated high school in Illinois earlier this year. ➡️ Her dear family has asked that I help them find her and bring her to safety.“

“Natalie and her family are supporters of mine, protested against police brutality in the United States with me, and have spoken out against injustice in Israel. I believe we have confirmed that she was NOT killed in Israel, but we are just asking for proof of life right now. “

"➡️The family wants her to be alive, but if she’s been killed we’d like to know this too."

"If she’s alive, I can confidentially help broker her return. Please send me proof of life or death. Please release her. I’m asking. ➡️Email me with any info: shaun@grassrootslaw.org Your friend and brother, Shaun”

Did King really help free the American-Israeli hostages?

Many social media users have been quick to reject King’s claims that he was responsible for the hostages' release.

One user wrote that “One of the biggest antisemites [Shaun King] in the United States, who calls IDF soldiers murderers, wrote on October 10 a post that he is doing everything he can according to the request of the family of these hostages to release them.

He also mentions in a post that the kidnapped support him and his opinions, and that they are in Israel to criticize Israel for the 'injustice' that she is doing. Yesterday he thanked Hamas for the release and took credit for it. Every prisoner that's released is a great joy. But these are circumstances you should know. Terror organization runs a negotiation with its supporters and opponents of Israel in the world.”

King’s history of antisemitism

King, in 2022, condemned Kanye West while maintaining the antisemitic position that Jews run the music industry, the Jerusalem Post reported at the time.

"Having a thoughtful, mature, and even difficult conversation about who owns and controls the music industry is COMPLETELY POSSIBLE without it devolving in hate against Jewish people that is so ugly that it causes Neo-Nazis to come out of the woodwork," King posted on Instagram. "In the midst of dangerous stupidity, bigotry, and misogyny he [Kanye West] might drop a nugget of truth."

King also claimed that “The only reason why people celebrate ‘Christopher Columbus Day’ and never ‘Adolf Hitler Day’ is because Columbus massacred non-Europeans,” [sic], the Algemeiner reported.