Families of the victims and captives from the recent wave of terror attacks in southern Israel embarked on an international mission to raise awareness about the plight of their loved ones and call for action against the terrorist organization Hamas.

This initiative, organized by the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry in collaboration with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Gesher and AM"I – the National Alliance Strengthening Israelis' Connection to World Jewry, aims to engage with global leaders and influencers to support Israel's efforts against terrorist organizations and secure the return of the captives.

The families, who have endured the trauma of having their loved ones abducted and murdered by Hamas, traveled to London on Sunday morning – and others will embark on trips to Italy and the US later this week – in order to “amplify their voices and demand action,” according to a statement about the delegation. The delegations will meet with parliament members, Jewish communities, opinion leaders, and international media outlets to share first hand testimonies and stories of the victims. Their goal is to elicit support and empathy from senior decision-makers in countries around the world.

Diaspora Jews demand action for victims

The London delegation has a number of relatives of those who were kidnapped such as Ayelet Stoyevsky, a British-Israeli citizen. Stoyevsky's brother was tragically murdered during the Hamas massacre; her mother and second brother were abducted by Hamas terrorists and remain in captivity. She has become a poignant advocate for the return of her family members. Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza set a Shabbat table with more than 200 empty seats for the hostages, at the ''Hostages Square'', outside the Art Museum of Tel Aviv, October 20, 2023. (credit: GILI YAARI /FLASH90)

An additional member of the delegation is Ofri Bibas, whose brother Yarden was abducted along with his wife, Shir, and their two children Ariel (four) and Kfir (nine months old) from their home in Nir Oz.

The third member of the delegation is David Bar. Bar's cousin, Naomi Shitrit, a mother of three, was murdered during a rocket attack in Sderot.

Israeli officials comment

Amichai Chikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism added, "The mission is part of a concerted effort to generate international pressure on the Hamas terrorist organization. The families' testimonies and stories aim to garner support from the global community for Israel's battle against terror." Advertisement

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen emphasized the importance of the mission, stating, "There is supreme importance in ensuring that the world hears from the families of the captives about the unforgivable crimes committed by Hamas. Abducting civilians, including infants, children, women, and even Holocaust survivors, goes against all international laws and human norms."

The British Jewish community and their allies will come together on Sunday afternoon in central London for a powerful “Solidarity Rally” calling for the safe return of the hostages and highlighting the profound effect of the Hamas terrorist attacks on countless lives.

At the heart of the rally will be personal stories from those directly impacted, including Stoyevsky, Bibas and Bar – some of the family members of the men, women, the elderly and children murdered or taken hostage. The names of all those who remain missing will also be read out.

UK Jewish Leadership Council chair Keith Black will introduce the other speakers, including Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl and Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely. Both will share heartfelt messages about the significance of this gathering and the urgent need for the hostages to be returned immediately.

The Jerusalem Post and OneFamily are working together to help support the victims of the Hamas massacre and the soldiers of Israel who have been drafted to ensure that it never happens again.

Become a partner in this project by donating to OneFamily >>