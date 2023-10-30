Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) announced their successful emergency campaign on Monday, in the wake of the devastating attack where over 1,400 innocent Israelis were tragically killed. "FIDF is in daily communication with the IDF and responds to their direct requests immediately," the organization stated, confirming a rapid response mechanism that allows them to transfer funds within 24 to 48 hours.

This announcement follows the catastrophic event which is labeled as "the most horrific attack in Israel’s 75-year history" orchestrated by the Hamas terrorist organization.

"FIDF is funding the majority of support that IDF soldiers are receiving, distributed across the entire military, to reach more soldiers than any other organization," says the official statement from FIDF. This support is undeniably evident as over $34.5 million has already been transferred to the IDF since October 7, catering to direct IDF requests for humanitarian assistance for the numerous IDF soldiers and 360,000 reservists summoned to duty.

Detailing their contributions, the FIDF statement listed: "plasma for 1,700 soldiers; emergency medical equipment; 70 operational ambulances; ... hygiene kits for more than 21,500 soldiers; ... refurbishment of hospital waiting areas for wounded soldiers; ... food for 20 families in financial need for the duration of their shiva; ... personal wellbeing kits for more than 60,000 combat soldiers..."

Furthermore, the FIDF is not only about tangible support. "FIDF’s team members in Israel, along with volunteers, are providing comfort to soldiers and bereaved families," the statement reads, underscoring the organization's profound commitment. This emotional and moral support is profound as their members have been present at over 320 funerals and shivas. A fleet of ambulances donated to the IDF Medical Corp by FIDF (credit: FIDF)

Steve Weil, CEO of FIDF, emphasized the significance and scale of the support. "We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of support we've received within days of the war's eruption," he said, acknowledging the international community's rapid response. "Our unwavering commitment stands firm and our dedication remains resolute: we will stand by the soldiers of the IDF who courageously put their lives on the line to reinstate security, safety, and peace in Israel."

Evolving requirements

Concluding their statement, FIDF highlighted an evolving need. "Our initial fundraising goal for the emergency campaign was $50 million, but the IDF's requests to FIDF for its soldiers' needs have proven to be far greater than anticipated." The organization now projects that between $100 to $150 million will be essential to address the IDF's escalating needs as the situation persists.

Last week, the Jewish Federations of North America announced it surpassed the $500 million benchmark and raised $550 million for Israel, due to war with Hamas. In an interview with The Jerusalem Post on Thursday, President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America Eric Fingerhut said “I felt as though I was hearing tales from our ancestors, facing existential threats."