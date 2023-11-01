El Al stops flying over Oman, tells passengers to expect delays

El Al Airlines announced on Monday a change in flight routes to Asian destinations due to heightened security concerns. As a result, all flights to Asian countries will now be extended by approximately three hours.

In response to the security situation, El Al has decided to avoid flying over Oman on its routes to Asia. Instead, the airline will revert to its previous route that passes over the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia before continuing eastward, crossing the airspace of Yemen.

Furthermore, El Al has temporarily suspended the use of the buffer in the Persian Gulf, which is adjacent to Iran, until further notice.

This change comes after Oman had previously granted approval for Israeli airline flights to pass through its airspace in February. Thanks to this approval, flight durations to Far East destinations were significantly reduced. For instance, flights to India were shortened from seven hours to five, and flights to Thailand and Japan were reduced from 11 hours to 8.5. (credit: google maps screenshot)

Expect delays

As a result of El Al's decision to avoid flying over Oman, passengers traveling to Asian countries should expect delays in their itineraries. The airline assures that this change is solely due to safety concerns and it aims to prioritize the well-being of its passengers.

El Al's route adjustment underscores the importance of addressing security risks in aviation, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew. While the extended flight times may cause inconvenience, it is crucial to prioritize the security measures required in today's uncertain times.

El Al Airlines advises passengers to stay updated with the latest flight information and to contact the airline directly for any further inquiries or assistance.