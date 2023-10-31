In the wake of the intense conflict between Hamas-led Palestinian terrorists and Israeli military forces, UnitEd, in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, unveiled their ongoing children-focused news broadcast.

Specifically designed for the tender ages of 3 to 11, this newscast emphasizes the international support Israel garnered from various global corners. Crafted meticulously by expert educators and a developmental psychologist, UnitEd's initiative aimed to break down the complexities of the situation, offering clarity and a hopeful perspective for the young audience amidst challenging times. The daily edition is recorded in a number of languages.

Beyond the children's broadcast, a slew of initiatives from the Ministry were rolled out in a statement to The Jerusalem Post, touching upon educational outreach, multilingual resources, emotional support tools, and more. These efforts targeted schools, educators, and the Jewish diaspora at large, ensuring they remained informed and resilient.

Avi Cohen-Scali, the then-CEO of the Ministry, shared his sentiments, stating, "Our mission is undeniably clear: to fortify the ties between Israel and Jewish communities around the world. We extend our support and resources, especially focusing on community leaders, teachers, and students."

Echoing this commitment, Hannah Dorsman, CEO of the United Initiative, added, "Our aim, especially in these times of upheaval, is to provide robust educational and emotional support. Our overarching objective is to ensure the global Jewish diaspora remains connected, informed, and resilient." DO WE still share a common narrative? (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Providing resources to schools

Among the initiatives are the creation and distribution of pertinent materials about the ongoing conflict to Jewish schools and educators globally; Collaboration with the IDF spokespersons unit and the UnitEd Initiative to equip school personnel with the latest insights and techniques; establishing a hub for educational tools and content in French, English, Spanish, and German. Advertisement

In addition, UnitEd has been working on emotional support modules, such as collaborating with Net@ in order to develop materials assisting diaspora students in “navigating the emotional tumult of the ongoing conflict,” according to a document by the ministry.

They have also hosted unified prayer services, in Jewish schools and Jewish communities worldwide. An additional initiative is geared towards non-Jewish staff, in order to organize informative webinars about the situation in Israel.