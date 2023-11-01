'I cannot speak': Israel's MKs watch IDF's October 7 documentary

Members of Knesset were shown the uncensored October 7 documentary on Wednesday that was put together by the IDF from terrorists' footage.

The movie was previously screened for Israeli and foreign journalists to show them the horrors of Hamas's attack.

The MKs who watched the footage on Wednesday were heavily affected by it, Likud MK Keti Shitrit left the auditorium sobbing a few minutes after the documentary began.

Likud MK Gilat Distel-Atbaryan said the Knesset's doctor was at the entrance to the auditorium offering MKs relaxation medications before they went in to watch the documentary.

"I held it out in the hall for five minutes and then I ran out sobbing and shaking," she said. Lawmaker Mansour Abbas, head of the United Arab List attends a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem December 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Mansour Abbas walked out in tears

Relaxation pill or not, she said the footage gave her a panic attack like she had never experienced before.

Ra'am MKs Mansour Abbas, Walid al-Hawashla, and Iman Khatib-Yassin had not originally signed up to attend the screening but showed up anyway. Abbas walked out in tears. Advertisement

"It's difficult," he said. "I cannot speak."