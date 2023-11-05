Israel battling international intifada against the West, says Haskel

Israel is not only fighting Hamas. Israel is fighting for the future of Western culture and values, according to MK Sharren Haskel.

The chair of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and a prominent international advocate for Israel, Haskel, last week led a small delegation of Knesset members and ambassadors on a visit to southern Israel. Her purpose extended beyond showcasing the harrowing destruction in Israel's kibbutzim; it was to engage in a crucial discussion about the potential consequences should Israel not emerge victorious in its war against Hamas.

"We are preventing an international intifada," Haskel told The Jerusalem Post. "In America, Paris, Barcelona, they [extremist Muslims] are chanting for the massacre and murder of people who do not believe in Islam but believe in Western values.

"The Christians were the most persecuted minority in the Middle East," she continued. "They are almost done with the Christians. Obviously, the Jews are next."

She said that Western leaders are waking up to the reality that Israel is not in battle with Hamas, but "this is a war about our values, our culture and freedom – freedom of religion, freedom to be whoever we want to be."

Iran is behind it

Standing amidst the haunting scene of Kfar Aza, where the acrid odor of death hung heavy in the air, and buildings stood charred in black and gray, with ominous pools of darkened blood, Haskel emphasized that when Hamas entered Israel on October 7, they were fully aware of the consequences of their actions.

"Iran sent Hamas through our Southern border," she said, and wanted Israel to fight back. "Iran is behind Hezbollah fire on our northern border and the missiles coming from Syria. We are fighting a three-front war in Israel. But if you look at what happened in the last two weeks, there were multiple American military bases attacked in Syria and Iraq.

"Who do you think is behind it?" Haskel asked. "Israel is the little Satan. America is the big Satan. They see Israel as a symbol of America in the Middle East. This is a war against radical Islam."

According to Haskel, on the one hand, Israel must eradicate Hamas to restore safety and security to the people of Israel – so parents can feel safe sending their children to school or even putting them to bed.

On the other hand, Israel must eradicate Hamas to send a message to Iran, which has its finger on the "red button" and would press it if it believed it could win.

"This war has nothing to do with territory and everything to do without values and sanctity for life," Haskel said. "This is a religious war."