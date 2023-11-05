An Israeli academic institution may be losing some of its donors, as a result of it not taking extreme measures against students who supported the Hamas massacre on October 7, resulting in the killing of more than 1400 Israelis, and the kidnapping of more than 240.

The Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, an emblem of academic excellence in Israel, is currently navigating a tumultuous situation that encapsulates the intersection of social media conduct, donor influence, and the challenge of maintaining an environment conducive to diverse viewpoints while condemning hate and extremism.

Jonathan David, an American-Israeli philanthropist and founder of the David Foundation, has historically been a beacon of support for the Technion, channeling substantial funds into scholarships and cancer research. The foundation's generosity has not only bolstered academic pursuits but also served as a lifeline for underrepresented communities, notably with the Leaders Of The Future program, creating pathways for Ethiopian students in STEM education.

Technion Arab students posting support for massacre

The present contention arose when several Arab students at the Technion made social media posts that supported the massacre of October 7. David, disturbed by these developments, communicated his apprehension and potential repercussions in no uncertain terms, in an email seen by The Jerusalem Post: "Our family and Board are deeply disturbed by this news and we hereby ask that you declare your policy and plan of action regarding these specific students named in the Facebook link." Demonstrators rally outside the White House in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Washington, US, November 4, 2023. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

In the video, posted on Facebook, were screenshots and translations of posts and content that Technion students shared on October 7 and afterward, supporting the killing of civilians. One student wrote: “The truth is that this is the best day in the history since we were born. It's the best morning I have ever had, the best coffee I drank.”

A student in her senior year at the Technion shared a Hamas spokesperson's quote supporting "destroying the Zionist enterprise." A third student asked “Why are you outraged that they [Gazans] would resist? Do you expect Gazans to lay down and die?” A different student published a photo of a stolen IDF jeep and wrote “Happy New Year.”

Another Technion student wrote on October 7 that nothing about today is "unprovoked."

In addition, official X accounts of Arab clubs support the pro-Hamas statements on social media.

David's email suggested a critical juncture for the Technion, as he alluded to a potential withdrawal of support reminiscent of similar actions by Jewish and Israeli donors at other elite institutions, pointing out, "It cannot be the case that universities right here in Israel would tolerate such reprehensible conduct within their student body."

In contrast, the email response from the Technion, delivered by Professor Wayne D. Kaplan, sought to provide a nuanced picture, underscoring the institution's diligence in addressing the issue. Prof. Kaplan's letter, also seen by the Post, detailed the inquiry into the implicated students: "11 individuals were identified...1 had no factual affiliation with our institution… 1 claim was a false accusation which caused significant damage to the accused student...2 cases are under deliberation by the disciplinary court...7 allegations were deemed to be unfounded."

David responded to Kaplan, saying that he doesn’t see these posts on social media as “allegations,” rather “They are posts of content which speak for themselves… Therefore I don’t understand what you mean by ‘unfounded’? It sounds like you still have not actually read the material.” David added: “I would like to understand more about what standards are governing your ‘disciplinary system’. One temporary suspension resulting from these 11 posts raises troubling questions about your process. In the end, it’s about results.”

He concluded by encouraging Kaplan and President Sivan “to get personally involved in the merits of these cases.” He added that “given that I am not satisfied with your results thus far, I’m continuing to raise awareness about this and you will be hearing from me and others,” David wrote and told the Post, off the record, of a number of other philanthropists who are also considering stopping their donations to the academic institution.

“If Jewish philanthropists stop funding American universities that won’t fight antisemitism, why should we be supporting Israeli universities that won’t take action against supporters of Hamas?” David told the Post in an interview.

A local Haifa newspaper, Kol Bo, reported recently a collective statement from the presidents of Israeli universities and research institutions, detailing their deep unease about the discourse pervading global academic institutions following the attack. According to the statement, there is a troubling disparity between the brutal reality of the "Black Shabbat" — a reference to the October 7 attacks where over 1,400 Israeli citizens were killed by Hamas terrorists — and the narratives being disseminated across universities worldwide, some of which have been inaccurately portrayed or, in worse cases, twisted to blame Israelis and Jews at large.

In a stark response to such discourse, the Technion management has publicly reaffirmed its staunch position. In a letter attributed to the Technion administration, circulated within the academic community and made public in their archive, a clear message resonated: expressions of support for terrorism will not be condoned.

The letter, dated November 2, 2023, outlined the immediate actions taken by the Technion following the troubling events. Upon discovering posts that seemingly endorsed terrorism, the administration issued a statement denouncing such positions and initiated a rigorous review process for complaints against 46 students. According to a statement, a special team, appointed by the President of the Technion, investigated each claim, ultimately leading to four indictments and the interim suspension of a student, pending a final court verdict.

The Technion did not respond to the Post's request for comment.