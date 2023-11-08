Knesset to host second screening of October 7 documentary

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit offered the Knesset another screening for MKs of its October 7 documentary after more than 50 MKs watched it last week.

The documentary, which the IDF put together from security footage and from cameras taken from captured and killed terrorists, is 47 minutes of uncensored footage of Hamas’s attack in which the terrorist organization murdered some 1,400 men, women, and children.

Despite being given relaxation medication at the entrance to the auditorium, the first screening greatly affected the viewers. Some MKs ran out in the middle sobbing and a few required medical attention after it ended.

Many MKs who watched the documentary said that it needed to be screened worldwide to parliaments and judiciaries so that they would understand what Israel faced on October 7.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said it would be distributed worldwide.

Ayman Odeh, Ahmad Tibi among first to express interest in screening

“The IDF will send [the documentary] to all the ambassadors and leaders everywhere in the world to show what happened here and why we’re fighting a war we didn’t start,” he said.

Among the first to express interest in watching the second screening were MKs Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi from the Arab Hadash-Ta’al party. None of the party’s members were present at the first, although three MKs from Ra’am (United Arab List) were. Advertisement

Another MK who said they would be interested in attending the second screening was Ra’am’s Iman Khatib-Yassin who caused outrage across the Knesset when she said earlier this week that babies had not been murdered by Hamas and women had not been raped. Khatib-Yassin made this claim, citing the documentary, before admitting that she had not watched it and had only heard about its contents “first-hand”.

The MK’s comment led party leader Mansour Abbas to say that there was no room for her in the party’s list and encouraged her to resign which she did not do. Meanwhile, MKs from both the coalition and opposition opened a petition to expel her from Knesset.

A date has not yet been set for the second screening.

Health organizations in Israel have warned that potential viewers should think twice before watching the documentary as it could be damaging to mental health.

“We call on the public to refrain from watching the uncensored movie that includes graphic and detailed documentation of unimaginable horrors,” said Dr. Shiri Daniels who manages the mental health organization Eran. “Watching it is dangerous to each and every one of us adults, and all the more for teenagers and children. Watching it could create symptoms of trauma or strengthen them and damage mental health long-term.”