World must accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza, MKs write to WSJ

The West should accept Gazan refugees who want to leave, Likud MK Danny Danon and Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak wrote in a joint op-ed that was published in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Danon and Ben Barak explained in their piece that Hamas's October 7 attack endangered the lives of the two million residents of Gaza because it led to the current war.

They also added that the Gazans are further endangered by Hamas's believing that it bears no responsibility for the people it rules and by the terrorist group's theft of humanitarian deliveries such as food, medical supplies, and fuel.

"Last month, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an 'immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce' and demanded that all parties allow 'continuous, sufficient, and unhindered' provision of essential supplies and services into the Gaza Strip," the two MKs wrote. "As the war continues, however, UN resolutions are doing nothing tangible to help Gaza's residents."

As such, Danon and Ben Barak suggested that countries around the world, particularly Western countries, accept limited numbers of refugees who want to leave. Palestinians fleeing north Gaza ride a horse-drawn cart as they move southward, as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip November 12, 2023. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

They then gave examples of when European countries and the US accepted refugees and asylum seekers both from within and outside of Europe.

"Looking at these examples, countries around the world should offer a haven for Gaza residents who seek relocation," they wrote. "Countries can accomplish this by creating well-structured and internationally coordinated relocation programs. Members of the international community can collaborate to provide one-time financial support packages to Gazans interested in moving to help with relocation costs, to ease refugees' acclimation to their new communities."

The two MKs finished by telling the world that it is their "moral imperative to demonstrate compassion" and help Gazans attain a more prosperous future.

Smotrich praises initiative to relocate Gaza refugees

The op-ed was praised by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

"I welcome the initiative of willing relocation of Gaza Arabs to countries worldwide," he wrote. "This is the right humanitarian solution for the residents of Gaza and the whole area after 75 years of being poor refugees.

"The majority of Gaza [residents are] fourth and fifth generations from1948 refugees who, instead of being rehabilitated long ago like hundreds of millions of refugees around the world, were held hostage in Gaza in poverty and overcrowding and were a symbol of the desire to destroy the State of Israel and of the refugees' return to Jaffa, Haifa, Acre, and Tiberias," Smotrich said.

This situation has bred hatred for Israel and Jews, "upon which the population in Gaza is raised and educated" and led them to believe that the only solution is the destruction of Israel, he said.

"The small area of the Gaza Strip, which doesn't have any natural resources or independent sources of income, has no chance of independent, economic, and diplomatic existence having such high [population] density long-term," he said.

"Therefore, the only solution to end the suffering and the pain of Jews and Arabs alike is for countries around the world who truly want what's good for the refugees to accept them along with support and economic aid from the international community, including the State of Israel."