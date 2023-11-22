United Airlines suspends pilot after praising Hamas's Oct. 7 attacks

United Airlines, a USA-based airline, suspended one of their pilots, Ibrahim Mossallam, after he praised the Hamas October 7th attacks, referring to their actions as brave.

Pilot Ibrahim Mossallam also wrote that "the mass media is manipulated in a political and biased way to show a non-conquering narrative of Palestine."

He continued to say that the October 7 attacks, in which babies were seen being burned alive and more than 1,000 Israelis and foreigners were brutally massacred, were not "without provocation from the other side."

United Airlines responds

After causing an uproar in the United States, United Airlines announced that he had been suspended from his job.

"As of these moments, the pilot has been removed from service with continued payment of his salary. We are looking into the matter and his continued work at the company," the airline said in a statement.