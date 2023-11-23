In a heartfelt tribute to the fallen hero, First Lieutenant Jamal Abbas, the tight-knit Druze community of Peki'in, Israel, and the entire nation mourned the loss of a dedicated officer who gave his life in the line of duty.

Aged just 23, Abbas served as an officer in Battalion 101 of the Paratroopers Brigade, and his story is one that exemplifies courage, dedication, and unwavering love for his country.

The Druze, an Arab and Arabic-speaking esoteric ethnoreligious group, adheres to the Druze faith, an Abrahamic, monotheistic, syncretic, and ethnic religion with its origins in the Arab world.

Remembering Jamal

"Jamal was one of the outstanding officers - from the day he entered basic training until his death, he always excelled," said his grandfather, Colonel (Ret.) Gideon Abbas.

Tragically, Jamal fell in battle on a Saturday in the Gaza Strip, specifically in the fierce battle of Shejaiya. He was subsequently laid to rest in the military cemetery in Peki'in, with hundreds of family members, friends, and fellow soldiers accompanying him on his final journey.

"44 days ago, we had the funeral of my nephew here. He hugged me and said he was returning to Gaza because there was a war. That marked the last time I saw him," recalled Gideon.

Gideon further elaborated on Jamal's impressive military career, describing how Jamal consistently excelled in his duties. "Jamal was in the paratroopers, and the Commander of the Paratroopers Brigade awarded him an excellence certificate two years ago and sent him to be an instructor in Battalion 1," Gideon proudly shared.

Yet, Jamal's story extends beyond his own achievements. It is a testament to the deep connection that his family has with Israel. Born before the establishment of the state, Gideon shared the challenges he faced, from enduring hardships under foreign forces to raising his own children with a profound love for their homeland.

"I raised them from childhood with a profound love for our country," Gideon emphasized.

Gideon recounted his own significant contributions to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), proudly highlighting his rank as a lieutenant colonel and his role in raising a family deeply committed to serving the country. "I believed in the country and enlisted in the IDF, and I was among the first in the Druze community to reach the rank of lieutenant colonel," he declared.

"The family's dedication to Israel goes beyond the military," Gideon continued. "I believe in Zionism, and I am one of those who established the Druze Zionist movement with other friends."

The IDF released a poignant recording of Jamal's last conversation with his father and brother, both serving in the Northern Command. In this heartfelt exchange, the family conveyed their love and support, urging Jamal to stay safe and fight with courage and wisdom until victory was achieved.

"From Dad and Gideon, we send you warm and sincere regards. You are the tip of the spear among the fighters," said Jamal's father, Lieutenant Colonel Nannan Abbas.

First Lieutenant Jamal Abbas left behind an indelible legacy of dedication and sacrifice.