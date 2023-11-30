114 kilograms of cannabis seized in Ramat Gan apartment

As part of an operation by YSM Tel Aviv fighters over the weekend, an apartment in Ramat Gan was uncovered as a drug hotspot, with a strong odor leading to the discovery of 27 boxes containing cannabis.

During a patrol on Friday night, YSM fighters detected a potent smell suspected to be drugs in Ramat Gan. Collaborating with detectives from the Ramat Gan-Bnei Brak station, an intensive search was carried out, eventually locating an apartment emitting the pungent aroma.

Upon meeting the apartment owner, the police conducted a thorough search and discovered and confiscated 27 boxes, weighing a total of 114 kg, believed to contain cannabis.

Suspect: 32-year-old from Ramat Gan

The suspect, a 32-year-old resident of Ramat Gan, was promptly arrested and taken to the Ramat Gan-Bnei Brak station for questioning.

Following the investigation, he was arrested, and his detention was extended during a court hearing in Tel Aviv. The investigation is ongoing.