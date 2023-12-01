IDF lone soldiers, B'not Sherut celebrate Thanksgiving in Jerusalem

In a world often filled with division and uncertainty, there are moments that remind us of the enduring power of unity, gratitude, and community. Such a moment unfolded recently in Jerusalem when the nonprofit Michael Levin Base for lone soldiers hosted a heartfelt Thanksgiving dinner to honor lone soldiers and lone B’not/B’nei Sherut.

Held at the StandWithUs’s headquarters, it brought together speakers such as StandWithUs executive director Michael Dickson and singer-songwriter James Maslow (known for the Nickelodeon hit TV show Big Time Rush) for an evening of celebration and appreciation.

Thanksgiving is a quintessentially American holiday, a day dedicated to counting one’s blessings and expressing gratitude. For lone soldiers and lone B’not/B’nei Sherut, the holiday holds special significance. While they may find themselves far from their homes and families, they are not alone.

Thanksgiving in Jerusalem: Bringing lone soldiers, B'not Sherut together

In this spirit of camaraderie, attendees from different parts of the world gathered to share stories, laughter, and, of course, a traditional feast.

Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum blessed America for having Israel's back during this dark period. "We are going through really tough times, and I think that it's probably the worst time in our generation," she said. "The fact that all of you, even before this was going on, chose to be here and be soldiers of the people of Israel and the State of Israel – we are in awe of you!"

The evening took a musical turn with a special performance by Maslow, who commented on the rise in antisemitism and said he had come to Israel to show the world the truth about what happened.

The Michael Levin Base’s commitment to supporting these brave individuals extends beyond material assistance – it’s about creating a sense of belonging and a surrogate family. The base’s Thanksgiving dinner serves as a reminder of the incredible impact individuals and organizations can have when they come together with a common purpose, creating a sense of belonging in a foreign land.