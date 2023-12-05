War cabinet meets with released hostages, families of remaining hostages

Released hostages and families of hostages remaining in Gaza met with the war cabinet consisting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was emotional as the returned hostages told the cabinet what they had gone through in captivity while the families of the remaining hostages expressed their concerns for their loved ones.

"My father may be a man, but he is still in captivity, and they are humiliating him," said one young woman whose father is being held hostage.

One of the released hostages at the meeting told the ministers that the male hostages were being raped in Gaza just like the female hostages were. The deal that facilitated the release of more than 100 hostages in the last couple of weeks excluded all men over the age of 18 from being candidates for release. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. November 22, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Hostages denied basic needs in Gaza

Meanwhile, the released hostages told the cabinet of their experiences, saying that they were denied basic needs like water and that some of the places targeted in IDF airstrikes were places where hostages were being held. Advertisement

"Hearing what you went through in the strikes is shocking, and it is still continuing," Netanyahu told the meeting's attendees. "It penetrates our hearts and all our considerations. If you wanted to send the message, you succeeded."

He also assured them that getting back the rest of the hostages is still a main objective in the war.

After the meeting ended, the Hope Forum, which represents the families of the hostages, said that the cabinet had emphasized that only military and diplomatic pressure against Hamas could facilitate the hostage deal and that only this pressure could lead to future deals for the rest of the hostages.

"The Hope Forum backs the war cabinet," said the statement. "Every demand for the IDF to stop the war weakens the chances of releasing more hostages and endangers the soldiers on the frontlines. The only way to bring our loved ones home is to continue fighting in full force against the Nazi enemy."