Standby squads raise concerns amid Israel-Hamas chaos

About a month and a half into the war, the National Security Ministry is rapidly expanding the establishment of standby squads across the country, distributing approximately 6,000 weapons and establishing 700 teams.

However, concerns are rising regarding the unclear guidelines for these squads, including their powers and the qualifications of their members. The push for standby squads, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, has generated both interest and uneasiness.

Thousands of Israelis have registered to join these squads. The basic requirements include men and women up to the age of 65, with prior service in a combat unit, completed reserve duty, a clean criminal record, and a medical certificate.

However, the conditions and powers of the standby squad members have sparked apprehension, with some questioning the operational competence of their fellow members.

Eli Ben Yohai, a member of the standby squad in the Timurim settlement, expressed concern about the distribution of weapons among squad members. He highlighted the need for trust in those chosen to defend, emphasizing the importance of operational competence.

Why so fast?

Similar concerns have risen in other regions, where the rapid establishment of squads and local political influences raise doubts about the effectiveness of these groups in potential encounters with terrorists.

In response to the lack of clarity, some standby squads have taken matters into their own hands, acquiring weapons independently. The case of Otef on October 7 exposed vulnerabilities, as insufficiently armed squad members were unable to defend against a Hamas attack.

Members of the standby squads are voicing their worries. "I'm afraid that in the event of a single hazard, everyone will run to the scene at once, there will be shooting in both directions, or someone unprofessional will manage things," said Maor, a member of a standby squad in a central city.

Issues with the quality of weapons provided by the police further exacerbate concerns, leading some members to prefer using their personal firearms.

The purpose of these emergency squads is to reinforce the Israel Police, which is facing a personnel shortage. However, the situation is more complex, as incidents like the detainment of an Israeli Arab citizen by standby squad volunteers in Tel Aviv raise questions about their authority.

The police remain reticent about the powers granted to standby squad members, focusing on the unity of the nation and the spirit of volunteerism during these challenging times.

Officially, the purpose of deploying standby squads is to reinforce the Israel Police, operating under the direct command of local police stations, but complications arise. In recent weeks, volunteers from the standby squad in Tel Aviv detained the aforementioned Israeli Arab citizen without apparent reason, sparking outrage and criticism. The lack of clarity on the volunteers' authority led to community unrest.

The police remain silent on the specific powers granted to standby squad members. Their recent statements avoid addressing the concerns raised.

According to the police, the standby squads, comprised of citizens from diverse backgrounds, aim to contribute to community well-being, dedicating their time to enhance personal security in the State of Israel.

The police assert that standby unit members operate under the Israel Police command, having undergone training and authorization for their designated tasks. They function with the authority and supervision of station commanders, focused on protecting homes. Any attempt to cast their activity in a negative light is deemed detrimental to national unity and the volunteering spirit. The police urge all citizens to join and contribute to this vital effort, participating in the national mission to safeguard homes.

Last week, a letter from Tzipi Brand, a member of the Tel Aviv City Council, to the Commissioner of Police expressed concern about potential anxiety caused by the inclusion of right-wing activist Yoav Eliasi in the city's emergency response squads. Brand highlighted instances of Eliasi, known as "The Shadow," patrolling near a school with visible weapons, causing unnecessary panic among parents and students. The letter urged responsible activation of armed alert squads in accordance with police instructions.

A False Sense of Security

The Zulat Institute, founded by former MK Zehava Galon, cautioned against the rushed establishment and arming of standby squads, led by Ben-Gvir. The institute suggested potential negative consequences and the creation of a false sense of security.

According to the Institute, the massive establishment and arming of standby squads lack budgeting and government commitment to their professional competence in the short and long term. Questions arise about the criteria used to assess the volunteers' competence and the absence of proper administrative procedures for approving each unit's establishment.

The institute expressed concern that the massive recruitment of volunteers for emergency squads lacks professional, organizational, and managerial logic. While the Civil Guard operates within police regulations and national headquarters procedures, standby squads, described as separate entities, are under more precarious professional police supervision.

Concerns also extend to the training of standby squad members, with the institute warning that arming citizens with assault rifles may lead to accidental injuries. Despite the Ministry of National Security's claim of effective police supervision, the Zulat Institute questions the practicality of such oversight, given the large-scale establishment of standby squads across the country and the existing shortage of police officers.

The Zulat Institute further expresses worry about the potential transfer of assault rifles to criminal organizations and an increase in cases of domestic violence. Emphasizing the risks associated with widespread civilian armament, the institute cites instances where weapons intended for standby units were collected due to fears of theft by criminal elements.

Bar Yohai expresses his belief that closing emergency rooms was a mistake, highlighting past efforts to address the issue with the former Minister of Internal Security, Omer Bar Lev. However, he notes the shift in focus when Ben Gvir took over, emphasizing a national guard and his own militia. Bar Yohai raises concerns about the distribution of weapons, questioning whether, in a year, there will be another collection of civilian weapons, citing the fear of potential theft.

Maor supports Bar Yohai's perspective, asserting that most genuine standby units operate as private organizations organized by people in various localities. He points to the October 7 incident where civilians, primarily reservists and soldiers, played a crucial role in stopping Hamas terrorists. Maor contends that ordinary citizens are the ones saving the day, taking matters into their own hands, organizing, and budgeting for their standby squads.

Accusing Ben-Gvir, Maor claims that the approval of private weapons poses a danger. He highlights encountering individuals with potential risks, emphasizing that providing guns to anyone after minimal training is hazardous. According to Maor, these individuals lack understanding of safety instructions and firing line protocols.

In response to these concerns, the Ministry of National Security states that the Ministry is responsible for establishing general policy and determining budgets for internal security forces. It clarifies that the police bear the responsibility for training standby unit members and managing the weapons they are equipped with.