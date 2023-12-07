An amendment to the existing Patients Rights Law was approved by the Knesset Health Committee on Thursday to allow the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kamir to request and receive information from public health funds and hospitals, making the identification of corpses and body parts possible.

Committee chairman MK Yonatan Mashriki said the amendment preserves the privacy and dignity of the deceased and streamlines the identification work.

Institute director, Dr. Chen Kogel, said that some of the identification data and the cause of death are already stored in hospitals where the deceased were treated in the past such as x-rays and teeth. Today, the police must request a court order to allow access to this information.

Attorney Shirit Bacher, the institute’s legal advisor, noted that there is a difference between a pathologist, who examines bodies of the dead and performs lab tests versus a forensic doctor, who has the sole authority to determine the cause of death.

Bachar called for a significant incentive to certify more forensic doctors in Israel and stressed that the amendment did not include the fingerprint database, for which there is separate legislation.

She added that the amendment will also solidify the current procedure in which the institute informs the hospital of the cause of death.

Legislation is widely supported by health organizations

Zaka personnel work at a field with destroyed cars from the October 7 massacre, near the Israel-Gaza border, November 23, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Snir Elmaliah, from Zaka's legal consultancy, supported the amendment of the law. He testified that in dozens of cases, the identification of the deceased and burial was delayed due to inaccessible medical information.

Attorney Meir Broder, from the Health Ministry’s legal department, also backed the amendment, saying it will vastly streamline the institute’s work and may prevent the need for an autopsy.

Shai Somech, from the Justice Ministry’s public law department, was also in favor of the legislation. However, Dr. Yosef Wallfisch at the ethics bureau of Israel’s Medical Association objected to it “because it is possible that it could violate the person’s privacy and dignity.”

In the explanatory notes to the law, it is stated that the sensitive and complex work of identifying the many war victims is entrusted to the IDF and the Israeli Police by virtue of the Criminal Procedure Law, with assistance from the Institute of Forensic Medicine run under the auspices of the Health Ministry.

To fulfill its duties, the institute’s experts require medical records from medical institutions, without which it is usually not possible to begin performing an autopsy and obtain scientific identification to determine the cause of death.

The purpose of the amendment is to solidify the legal interpretation, so these methods for identifying the deceased and determining the cause of death will be considered part of medical treatment operations.

This interpretation is the basis that will allow the transfer of information to the doctors of the institute and the doctors in the ministry’s district health bureaus.