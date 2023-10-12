Arye Deri appoints Shas MK as new Israeli health minister

Shas leader Arye Deri appointed MK Uriel Busso as health minister on Thursday.

The position was previously held by Moshe Arbel who is also the interior minister and requested to have someone take over one of the positions due to the heavy workload brought on by the war with Hamas.

"I wish great luck to incoming Health Minister Uriel Busso who will serve with his experience as the Knesset's Health Committee's chairman," said Deri. "His task, especially at this time, is a holy mission - to help and strengthen the health system that is focused entirely on saving lives."

Transitioning to the Interior Ministry

He also thanked Arbel for his work as health minister and wished him luck as he focuses on the Interior Ministry moving forward. MK ARYE DERI leads a parliamentary faction meeting of his Shas party, in the Knesset, last month. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Busso will most likely be sworn in in a special Knesset plenum session on Thursday evening in which National Unity MKs Benny Gantz, Gideon Sa'ar, Gadi Eisenkot, Chili Tropper, and Yifat Shasha-Biton will be sworn in as ministers in the new emergency government.