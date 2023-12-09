Reporter’s Notebook: Life in northern Israel amid Hezbollah tensions

Rain and cold weather lashed the coast of Israel on Saturday, December 9. In northern Israel the Bay of Haifa was cold and deserted, save for a group of surfers and fishermen who decided to go down to Kiryat Yam to see if they could take advantage of the weather.

Northern Israel has been under the threat of Hezbollah since the Hamas attack on October 7. Hezbollah has launched dozens of rocket attacks, as well as drone mortar and anti-tank missile fire directed at border communities over the last two months. Last week one Israeli civilian was killed in Mattat, a community near the border.

A trip to the north

I drove up to the northern border for Shabbat, spending October 8 and 9 in the north. On Saturday I went near the border itself. Forty Israeli communities were evacuated from the border in October. These included small communities that sit right on the border, many of them on the hills and heights of land, overlooking Lebanon, almost a stone’s throw from the border fence itself. Communities such as Shtula, whose residents are mostly Jews of Kurdish origin, were evacuated. Nevertheless, Hezbollah has continued to target these areas, firing at the communities and targeting cars that approach the border. They also target IDF forces.

The evacuations affected all the communities along the border, from Kiryat Shmona, which is a city, to Rosh Ha Nikra on the coast. As one approaches this area there are checkpoints on the road. The military presence is clear in the border area. There are also more shelters placed on the roads. However, a lot hasn’t changed. Instead, the area feels like a ghost town. The weather certainly contributes to this feeling. However, overall the threat to the north has significantly changed areas that rely on tourism, and businesses are shuttered and livelihoods changed.

I drove from Nahariya toward Rosh Ha Nikra, stopping to walk on the beach. Some people still came up here to get exercise and search for shells that had been deposited from the storm. Some people also tried to fish. Inland, toward Shlomi, there was no traffic. Shlomi was targeted by rocket fire during Passover 2023, a foreshadowing of what was to come after October 7. Other communities here, such as the Beduin community of Arab al-Aramshe, which sits on the border on top of hills, accessed by a road that runs below rock cliffs, are constantly under threat. The hills have also been burned over the last two months, apparently from rocket and mortar fire. Surfers braved cold water and rain amidst a winter storm as they tried to drop into some waves in Haifa bay on Saturday, December 9. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

The sense of a ghost town, made more intense by low-hanging clouds and a bit of rain, fills out this area; from Arab al-Aramshe to Shtula and toward Mattat. Rather than continue on this journey, which seemed to be going to nowhere I turned around to head down to Yarka, a large Druze town. Far enough back from the border to be unaffected by most of the sirens and the evacuations, this area is bursting with shoppers on Saturdays. It is also the Christmas season here, so there are posters with pictures of Santa and Christmas ornaments. The town is so crowded that the traffic is stopped in one long traffic jam. Yarka is famous for a giant kid’s store called MyBaby, which is a multi-floor shopping center full of toys and arcade games. There are stores selling furniture, grills, and almost anything one might want. Here there is no sense of threat from the north. It shows how life goes on despite the tensions several miles from areas that have been deeply affected.

On Saturday, December 9 there were sirens near Metulla and also in Elkosh in northern Galilee. In general, the day passed quietly. However, Hezbollah’s threats have increased in the last week since the pause in fighting ended in Gaza. In addition, Hezbollah has published new names of casualties it has suffered in fighting. Advertisement

Just after dark on December 9, the IDF said “A short while ago, several launches from Lebanon toward several areas in northern Israel were identified, no injuries were reported.

The IDF is responding with fire toward the sources of the fire. Furthermore, a short while ago, in response to the launches from Lebanon throughout the day, an IAF fighter jet struck a Hezbollah operational command center in Lebanon.”