UN rewrites Middle East map as Jordan borders Gaza in social media post

In a slight revision of the map of the Middle East, the United Nations seemingly placed Jordan next to Gaza in an embarrassing post on social media.

"A humanitarian convoy filled with life-saving food has crossed from Jordan into Gaza for the first time since the conflict broke out in the Middle East," the organization stated on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly forgetting, or ignoring, that an entire country stands between Jordan and Gaza.

Social media users were quick to point out to the international organization that it is impossible to "cross" from Jordan into Gaza without crossing Israel.

No humanitarian aid enters the Hamas-run territory without Israel's authorization, with the involvement of the IDF and COGAT.

The UN has increasingly bemoaned the lack of humanitarian aid being allowed into Gaza. However, videos from social media of aid entering Gaza earlier this week showed chaotic scenes as ordinary Gazans attempted to mob humanitarian aid trucks that entered the Hamas-run territory via the Rafah crossing. Hundreds of people were seen running towards the trucks as they crossed into Gaza from Egypt, and several videos showed Gazans climbing up and throwing aid to those on the ground. Later videos showed the trucks being guarded by armed Hamas terrorists. Advertisement

UN's failures to condemn Hamas

The United Nations and its specialized agencies have come under much scrutiny from Israel and its allies during the two-month-long Israel-Hamas War.

From the silence of women's organizations on the sexual violence suffered by Israeli women at the hands of Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacres to the revelations of the deep connections between Hamas and UNRWA, the UN has lost much public face for its supposed one-sided position during the conflict.

In late October, the UN General Assembly called for immediate, full, sustained, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access for UNRWA and other UN humanitarian agencies whilst rejecting an amendment to condemn the Hamas attacks and the taking of Israeli hostages.

Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the UN, said at the time the world had witnessed that the UN “no longer holds even one ounce of legitimacy or relevance”.