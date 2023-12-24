Grapevine December 23, 2023: Low-key Christmas

Christmas day tomorrow is going to be very low-key in most of Israel’s Christian communities, and Christmas trees will be a far cry from the large, beautifully decorated trees seen in Christmas movies.

But the small trees in pots that were brought from the South, for distribution by the Jerusalem Municipality, were reminiscent not only of the fact that Jesus was born in a manger, but also of a story told by a young Polish woman, soon after the fall of the Iron Curtain which brought an end to communist rule in Poland. The woman, Malgorzata, grew up in a Catholic household.

One day, when she was about 16, she overheard a fierce quarrel between her parents, and was shocked to hear her father call her mother a filthy Jewish bitch. When she questioned her mother, the reply was evasive. But her parents kept arguing, and her father kept hurling antisemitic epithets at her mother, who continued to be evasive when questioned.

Eventually, her mother told her to go ask her grandmother, who was a Holocaust survivor. The grandmother told Malgorzata that she was Jewish, but after the war, and her release from a concentration camp, she pretended to be Catholic, because she did not want any of her progeny to suffer as she had. “I always knew you were different,” Malgorzata responded.

On Christmas my other grandmother has a large, beautifully decorated tree taking pride of place in the living room, and you always have a very small tree on a window ledge hidden behind a curtain.” The reason was clear to her, and when she asked her grandmother about Judaism, her grandmother explained that according to Jewish law Malgorzata was actually Jewish, due to the female line of descent. THE EXTERIOR OF the Church of the Nativity and a Christmas tree at Manger Square on Christmas eve, in Bethlehem. (credit: YOSRI ALJAMAL/REUTERS)

Malgorzata did some research into Judaism, came to Israel, and studied at a religious seminary for girls, where she also learned to speak Yiddish and Hebrew fluently. She then returned to Poland where she pursues a Jewish life style and works as an interpreter in Polish, Hebrew, Yiddish, and English.

Revival of Jewish life in Poland

Since that time close to thirty years ago, there has been a significant revival of Jewish life in Poland, despite increased antisemitism in certain quarters. One of the most successful aspects of Jewish revival is the growth of Chabad institutions. Although Chabad is not the only Hassidic movement active in Poland, it is the most prominent, with centers in Warsaw and Krakow, and Chabad rabbis traveling to other parts of Poland to meet with Jewish communities. Advertisement

In 2006, Chabad succeeded in having Hanukkah celebrated for the first time in the Sejm, the Polish Parliament. This year marked the 18th lighting of the Hanukkah Menorah in the Sejm, and although there was an antisemitic disruption and the candles were extinguished, a new set of candles was lit, proving yet again the capacity for Jewish resilience in the face of discrimination and persecution.

In fact, the extinguishing of the candles by parliamentarian Grzgorz Braun was taken as a positive sign by Rabbi Shalom Ber Stambler, the director of Chabad of Poland. Just a few days prior to Hanukkah, he was reflecting that the next year would be the 18th candle lighting in the Sejm; but in fact it had been brought forward by an antisemitic legislator. “Eighteen is a significant number in Jewish tradition,” said Stambler.

The numeric value of 18 is life. The 18th lighting (originally planned for next year), was to be an even more special occasion celebrating the continuity of Jewish faith and tradition in Poland where Jews have long existed and continue to exist despite some of the dark episodes.”

As he lit the Menorah in the Sejm for the 18th time, Stambler said: “Let’s spread the light of religious tolerance. Let’s stand together as one Poland united against antisemitism in every place, and let’s celebrate life.”

Significance of "18" in history of United Hatzalah

Eighteen is also an important number in the history of United Hatzalah of Israel, which was founded in August 2006, meaning that 2024 will be its 18th anniversary year.

Perhaps in honor of that and the fact that United Hatzalah is a life-saving organization, $18 million was raised at its 4th annual Miami fundraising benefit, honoring the Angels in Orange. The gala event at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, honored Dr. Lynn and Paul Leight for their humanitarian support of the organization, and was dubbed ‘An Evening of Unity for Israel.’ More than 1,500 people attended. The Leights were awarded the ‘Humanitarian Award’ in recognition of their contributions to saving lives in Israel.

Hosted by Event Chairs Amy and Bruce Gelb, with Special Guest Speaker Dr. Miriam Adelson, the title sponsor of the event was Greenberg Traurig Law, with lead sponsor 3i.

“Who would bring an ambulance, ambucycle, or helicopter to save strangers? The answer is in the first word of the organization’s name ‘Ichud’, United,” declared Adelson when speaking about the work of the organization. “We see it every day in the amazing unity of volunteers, Jews, Druze, Christians, and Muslims, men and women, secular and religious, coming together for the supreme cause of preserving human life.”

The event featured some of the biggest names in Israeli entertainment. Idan Raichel was the key performer. There was also a surprise guest performance by Matisyahu. The Young Leadership After Party included a special performance by Israeli pop star Noa Kirel, who wowed the participants with a vibrant musical set. DJ Edry and special guest Montana Tucker , who after the gala came to Israel, kept the party going until the early hours of the morning. The Young Leadership event brought together more than 300 of South Florida’s top young Jewish philanthropists.

“It is such an honor to take part in this incredible evening of unity with United Hatzalah of Israel. They’re doing and continue to do important work during these hard times,” said Noa Kirel after the event concluded. “Even during our darkest days, we are able to come together and be strong – because we will dance again.”

Eli Beer, the President and Founder of United Hatzalah, spoke about the importance of holding this event even amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. “This year, the benefit event in Miami is especially important. The support of the Miami community for our mission has been exceptional; it was one of the key factors in how United Hatzalah was able to respond and save as many lives as possible in Israel on October 7. The bond between Florida and Israel is stronger than ever, and I want to thank everyone who came out to support us tonight.”

Beer has a special fondness for Florida where he was hospitalized during the COVID-19 epidemic, while on a fund-raising mission in the US. He had contracted the virus and was seriously ill. In fact, his life was saved in Florida

The evening also honored United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shalom Avitan, a selfless hero who was one of the first responders to the atrocities at Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7. While at the ravaged Kibbutz, Avidan was handed twin babies that were found crying and starving, hidden in a shelter. Their parents had been murdered by Hamas. Avidan took care of the babies until they could be transferred to social services and reunited with their remaining family, becoming a symbol of hope in Israel during its darkest hour.

United Hatzalah International Committee chairman and board members Rabbi Erica and Mark Gerson shared their excitement about the event, saying, “Now more than ever, it is important to come together and support such an incredible cause, one that does as much for Israel as United Hatzalah.”

The money raised at the event will go toward continuing to purchase much-needed medical supplies and emergency vehicles, as well as enabling United Hatzalah to train thousands of new volunteers. United Hatzalah is one of the world’s largest fully volunteer EMS organizations, providing free medical care and an average 90-second response time. This level of quick response times is enabled by the organization’s country-wide network of volunteers, its state-of-the-art dispatch and command system, and its fleet of nimble emergency vehicles.

Beer announced a $5m. match by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), with $1.5m. going to the United Hatzalah Leight L’Dor V’Dor Initiative aimed at involving the next and future generations with United Hatzalah, as well as $3.5m. by the IFCJ for additional emergency initiatives in Israel. On October 7 and the days following, United Hatzalah treated more than 3,600 civilians and soldiers and provided more than 1,450 affected soldiers and civilians with psychological first aid via its psychotrauma and crisis response unit.

Zimrat Efrat Choir

The Zimrat Efrat Choir under the auspices of the Efrat Community Center and directed by Richard Shavei-Tzion, who for many years conducted the now defunct Ramatayim Choir, is playing its part in the effort to raise morale and foster unity among the Israeli public in these unprecedented times. Formed just last year, the choir has performed many times to enthusiastic audiences.

A clip of the choir singing the “Prayer for the Safety of our Soldiers” has been viewed by many thousands and evoked emotional responses. They have also developed a distinctive event of togetherness and encouragement, which combines the singing of well-known songs connected to the wars Israel has fought, and are now widely revived and performed by the choir with outside performing artists.

They include prayers for the soldiers, the injured, the hostages, and remembrance of the murdered and fallen. Inspiring speakers have included singing Rabbi Shlomo Katz and Rabbi Shmuel Slotki who lost two sons, Noam and Yishai, when they rushed to defend Kibbutz Alumim on that fateful Simhat Torah. Communities wishing to invite the choir for such events should call: 052-8385775

Although he has refrained from pushing for judicial reform while the war is on, Justice Minister Yaron Levin will convene a preliminary meeting of the Judicial Appointments Committee on January 11. The committee will discuss the appointment of a new president of the Supreme Court, and the possibility of increasing the number of Supreme Court judges. The Supreme Court consists of 15 judges and two registrars. The whole network of courts in Israel suffers from an acute backlog, and the only way to increase efficiency in this respect is to appoint more judges. Levin had previously refused to convene the committee, but since the outbreak of the war, has mellowed in his attitude.

Incidentally, acting Supreme Court President Uzi Fogelman has not occupied the official residence of the President of the Supreme Court which is situated in the capital’s Balfour Road, just a few meters away from the official residence of the prime minister, which is also unoccupied. It is unknown how long it will be unfit for habitation.

