Man attempts to run over his wife, police indictment filed

A police indictment has been filed against a local man from East Jerusalem after he attempted to run over his wife and attacked her in front of passers-by near their son's kindergarten last week, according to the Police Spokesperson Unit.

In footage from the incident, the 45-year-old man from Abu Tor can be seen arriving at his son's kindergarten, noticing his wife, and attempting to run her over.

While doing so, the man also threatened her and her family members. Additionally, he attacked her with his fists and used them to hit her car.

Video footage shows incident of Jerusalem man attempting to hit his wife with his car. (Credit: Police Spokesperson Unit)

The police take action

With the conclusion of the investigation and the establishment of substantial evidence against the accused, the police indictment was filed today after immediately investigating the incident which occurred a week ago.

The Israel Police have stated that they will continue to fight against serious violence as well as domestic violence and that they will bring justice to criminals involved in acts of violence and bullying.