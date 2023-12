Israel Police found two guns and used ammunition inside a washing machine owned by a 20-year-old resident of Nazareth after a shooting incident.

Following this discovery, the suspect, who was caught firing the guns on camera, was arrested.

Confiscating ready-to-use Molotov cocktails

Furthermore, police officers also found and confiscated ready-to-use Molotov cocktails, one of which contained screws.

An indictment was filed against the suspect in the Nazareth District Court.