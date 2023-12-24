Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his Christmas greeting this year to condemn Hamas and call on the Christian community to support Israel in its battle against terrorism.

"Christmas is supposed to be a time of goodwill to all men and peace on Earth," the prime minister said in a video he posted on X. "Well, we don't have peace on Earth, not in our part anyway, and we certainly don't see the goodwill to all men.

"We're facing monsters, monsters who murdered children in front of their parents and parents in front of their children, who raped and beheaded women, who burned babies alive, who took babies hostages," Netanyahu continued. "This is a battle, not only of Israel against these barbarians but of civilization against barbarism.

"And I know in this that we have your support."

Netanyahu thanked Christian community for its prayers

Netanyahu thanked the Christian community for its prayers and promised to assure them that "as we stand together, we will also prevail.

"We shall win this war and secure our common values and our common future."

Since the October 7 Hamas massacre, several prominent Christian leaders have stood with Israel, including visiting the country on solidarity missions.

A poll released earlier this month by Lifeway Research on behalf of the Philos Project found that 70% of White American Christians described themselves as viewing Israel positively. Moreover, 83% of Christian respondents said that they agreed that Israel "must take bold measures to defend itself against Hamas's decades-long campaign of terrorism against Israel."