Savyon's Moses SHOP chain is expanding

The MOSES SHOP chain, from the BBB group, is expanding and opening its 12th branch, in the new shopping center in G City in Savyon, at 1 Shekma Street.

The new branch was opened with an estimated investment of NIS 1.2 million, through a local franchisee, Amit Buda (42), a resident of Kiryat Ono.

The Moses Shop branch in Savyon covers an area of ​​about 80 square meters, offers about 40 seats and operates according to the brand's development strategy, with an emphasis on a tight and high-quality menu, on-site serving and management of a delivery and take-away system. The branch also specializes in outdoor events and provides catering services with menus customized to the customer's needs and for any type of event (birthdays, bar/bat mitzvah, graduation parties) at the branch itself, at the customer's home, at the office or anywhere else.

Ahuva Turgeman, CEO of the BBB Group: "The strategy we formulated for the 'Moses Shop' brand is proving itself, and we are satisfied with the rate of expansion of the young brand. Thanks to careful financial management of reducing overheads, saving on costs and raw materials and correct and accurate branding - the chain's branches are successful and popular with the public, and in the course of 2024, new branches will be opened in additional locations in Israel."

As mentioned, the new branch joins the 11 existing branches of the Moses Shop chain. The brand's branches cover an area of ​​80-100 square meters and offer about 30-50 seats alongside TAKE-AWAY (self-collection) and delivery services. The chain's menu is limited, up-to-date and tight, including a number of iconic and well-known dishes from the Moses chain, alongside new dishes Adapted to the new network with the help of the culinary staff at the BBB group.