Requests for baby food spike since start of Israel-Hamas War

The "Social Bank for Baby Food" has revealed a sharp surge in applications from families seeking assistance to feed their infants in a press release on Monday.

Meir Sade, the CEO, expressed concern over the escalating number of families encountering financial hardships in acquiring essential baby food packages due to the ongoing war's impact.

Sade emphasized the cruciality of societal involvement to ensure every baby's nutritional security, stating, "Israeli society cannot afford a situation where there are parents who cannot provide their babies with the most basic thing of food."

An alarming increase

In the past year, the Social Bank reported aiding 2100 babies, marking a notable increase from the 1700 assisted in the previous year, denoting a 23% rise. These families hail from diverse backgrounds, spanning various sectors and sizes, reflecting the pervasive nature of the issue.

The surge in requests for aid can be largely attributed to the aftermath of the recent conflict. Particularly striking is the influx of applications in the last two months, with 800 families from war-affected areas in the Gaza Strip turning to the association for support. Initially, these were one-time requests, but as the war persisted, they transformed into recurring appeals for ongoing assistance.

The "Social Bank for Baby Food" operates under the umbrella of the "Social Responsibility - Giving from the Heart" association, established in 2012 by Meir Sade. The association's core mission revolves around supporting economically disadvantaged families, aiming to ensure that every child, regardless of their family's financial constraints, receives proper nutrition and care.

The organization's assistance isn't confined to specific regions; it extends nationwide, aiding families across Israel. Each month, the bank provides kits comprising baby food, diapers, wipes, and necessary equipment until the baby reaches one year old, aiming to alleviate financial and mental distress faced by struggling families. Advertisement

The association's operations span over 100 settlements, facilitated by a network of 500 volunteers who procure and deliver food boxes to families across the country, reaching as far as Petah Bitan. The initiative is sustained by donations from private individuals, corporations, and public entities, enabling the provision of vital aid to thousands of infants in need.