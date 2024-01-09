Jerusalem teen terrorist wanted to be a Hamas 'martyr,' left note

Israel Police successfully located and arrested a 14-year-old girl who intended to carry out a terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to police, a 14-year-old resident of east Jerusalem left a "farewell" letter near a house in the Old City, where she expressed a desire to be recognized as a martyr and indicated her support for the Hamas terrorist organization. SECURITY FORCES at the scene following the terror attack in the City of David, in eastern Jerusalem, on January 28. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Police officers from the David area who discovered the letter, together with the Jerusalem District Police, arrested the suspect near the Old City with photos of terrorists in her possession. The investigation by the police indicates that she intended to carry out an attack.

Family history

The investigation also revealed that the suspect's father is a terrorist who carried out an attack about a year ago in the West Bank. He was neutralized and eliminated in the attack, in which several members of the security forces were injured.

The suspect, who was arrested by the police, was brought today to discuss the extension of her detention at the High Court, and her detention was extended until January 12 in order to continue the investigation until its completion.