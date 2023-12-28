Armenian Christians attacked in Jerusalem, some in serious condition

Over 30 armed provocateurs wearing ski masks and some carrying lethal weapons attacked a group of Armenian bishops, priests, deacons, and other citizens on Thursday afternoon in the Old City of Jerusalem, according to the Armenian Patriarchate.

"A mass and coordinated physical attack was launched," the Patriarchate wrote in an official letter to Israel Police and the Israeli government, which the Jerusalem Post reviewed. "Several priests, students, and indigenous Armenians are seriously injured."

Police confirmed that they received the letter and said that arrests were made on both sides - both Armenians and Muslims who allegedly carried out the attack. No one has been officially charged, the Police said.

The Patriarchate claimed that the attack was in response to its submission of a lawsuit to the District Court of Jerusalem for the Cow's Garden, which was officially received sometime on Wednesday. It called upon the government and Police to investigate the attack.

Police were unable to confirm a connection.

'Existential threat' to the Armenian Patriarchate

"The Armenian Patriarchate's existential threat is now a physical reality," the letter reads. "Armenian clerics in Jerusalem are fighting for their lives against impune provocateurs."

The Jerusalem Post also contacted a Jerusalem mayor's office representative for more information. She said she was unfamiliar with the situation but would readily look into the matter. Advertisement

This is a developing story.