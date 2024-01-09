The families of the hostages in Gaza have called for a nationwide strike to commemorate 100 days of captivity of their relatives last Saturday.

Families of individuals abducted during the ongoing conflict are set to initiate a 100-minute nationwide economic shutdown on Sunday, January 14, marking the solemn occasion of 100 days since the commencement of the war.

The families, along with the headquarters of the hostages and supportive members of the public, aim to send a resounding message demanding the return of their loved ones.

A loud message from silence

At noon on Sunday, workplaces across the country will come to a halt, with employees and employers joining support rallies organized by the chairman of the Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David. The Histadrut, Israel's largest labor organization, is urging all workers and employers to participate in this unprecedented initiative. People carry placards during a protest calling for the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza who were seized from southern Israel on October 7 by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas gunmen during a deadly attack, at a square in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Bar-David emphasized the personal, national, and moral obligation to keep the struggle for the return of the kidnapped individuals at the forefront. He expressed hope that the initiative would become redundant with the swift release of all abductees. "Together we will win!" Bar-David declared, urging unity among workers, employers, and the entire nation.

Yaniv Levy, chairman of the Histadrut's advocacy and publicity department, echoed the sentiment, stressing the need to heal the deep wounds in Israeli society caused by the abductions. Levy highlighted the collective power of the Histadrut, rooted in solidarity and mutual support, to stand with those whose lives have been put on hold since October 7.

Public and private join in

As the movement gains momentum, numerous companies, businesses, and entities, including Israel's leading investment house Altshuler Shaham, have pledged to join the protest. Altshuler Shaham will suspend its activities for 100 minutes in solidarity with the families, committing to echo the message until the safe return of the abducted and missing individuals. Advertisement

Some other companies joining in the strike include The Teachers Association, BIG, FOX, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Tnuva, and Dominoes Pizza.

The families of the abductees, in collaboration with the Histadrut, are intensifying their efforts to convey the urgency of the situation. Yaniv Levy mentioned that one of the considered initiatives was a call to major employers and the Histadrut to participate in a strike as a means of expressing solidarity and pressuring the government to advance a deal.

Despite the families' urgency, the government remains steadfast in its belief that sustained military pressure will facilitate progress in the negotiations for a deal.