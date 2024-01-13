Likud MK Tally Gotliv encouraged reservists who are missing studies by announcing, "I didn't attend most of my classes during my degrees" on Tuesday.

Gotliv addressed the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in the Knesset, delivering a message of encouragement to students still serving in the reserves during these challenging times of conflict.

"I trust a medical student to complete the syllabus, and I trust architecture students to do the same," she said.

An interesting confession

She continued, "And I'll tell you a secret - I didn't attend most of my classes in my first and second degrees because I had to work. I learned alone and was able to make up all of the material, even with high demands and intensive studies."

This message comes after the delayed opening of academic institutions for the 2024 academic year in December, approximately a month and a half after the outbreak of the war, welcoming hundreds of thousands of students. Thousands of students, however, remain conscripted into reserve duty and are unable to join their peers. Israelis walking in front of the entrance to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In response to this challenge, authorities have implemented a two-phased approach to the academic year. The first phase commenced on December 31, 2023, while the second phase is scheduled to take place at the end of January. This timeline aims to accommodate the return of most reserve students to their homes before resuming academic activities.

No student left behind

Given the unique circumstances faced by soldiers in reserve duty, the government has also announced that benefits will be granted to those who miss significant parts of the school year, such as scholarships, and private meetings with tutors and academic advisors.